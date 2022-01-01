|
Roman Timmerman
Full Name
--
--
Weight
23
AGE
$744
Career Earnings
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
City Plays From
2022 Season
Appeared in one PGA TOUR Canada tournament, earning a trip to the weekend at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Finished the season tied for 146th on the Fortinet Cup standings.