×
Roman Timmerman
Roman Timmerman

Roman Timmerman

CanadaCanada
--
--
Weight
23
AGE
--
--
Weight
23
AGE
146
Points Rank
10
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.00
Scoring Average

Odds

See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Roman Timmerman
Roman Timmerman
CanadaCanada
Print
No additional profile information available

Roman Timmerman

Full Name

--

--

Weight

23

AGE

$744

Career Earnings

Saskatoon, SK, Canada

City Plays From

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in one PGA TOUR Canada tournament, earning a trip to the weekend at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Finished the season tied for 146th on the Fortinet Cup standings.