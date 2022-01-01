×
Greyson Porter
Greyson Porter

Greyson Porter

United States
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
Florida State University 2021, Finance and Management Information Systems
College
St. Petersburg, Florida
Birthplace
118
Points Rank
39
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.35
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Greyson Porter

5 ft, 6 in

155 lbs

25

St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida

Single

Florida State University 2021, Finance and Management Information Systems

2021

$3,221

St. Petersburg, FL, United States

JOINED TOUR

  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

Personal

  Has aspirations to become a philanthropist and help underprivileged kids by giving them proper educations.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Fired four under-par rounds at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to finish alone in fifth, six shots behind winner Jacob Bridgeman to secure PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.
  PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Finished T31 at Estrella del Mar Resort in mid-November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut four times. Closed the year No. 118 on the Fortinet Cup standings

  PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Fired four under-par rounds at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to finish alone in fifth, six shots behind winner Jacob Bridgeman to secure PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.
  PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Finished T31 at Estrella del Mar Resort in mid-November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Amateur Highlights

  Shot three consecutive rounds in the 60s—opening 63-64—at the 2018 Orlando International Amateur at Orange County National's Panther Lakes Course, coasting past Zach Smith by seven strokes.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  PGA TOUR Canada: 2022