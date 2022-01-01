|
Greyson Porter
Full Name
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
25
AGE
St. Petersburg, Florida
Birthplace
St. Petersburg, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Florida State University 2021, Finance and Management Information Systems
College
2021
Turned Pro
$3,221
Career Earnings
St. Petersburg, FL, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut four times. Closed the year No. 118 on the Fortinet Cup standings
Amateur Highlights