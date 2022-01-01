|
Michael Sakane
Full Name
Weight
23
AGE
$750
Career Earnings
Little Silver, NJ
City Plays From
2022 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Canada tournament, the Québec Open, making the cut and finishing T46. Ended the year No. 151 on the Fortinet Cup standings.