George Kneiser
George Kneiser

George Kneiser

5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2020
Turned Pro
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay 2020, Business Administration
College
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Birthplace
105
Points Rank
57
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.75
Scoring Average

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

Personal

  • Started playing golf competitively as a sophomore in high school.
  • Played football, basketball, baseball and tennis growing up.
  • Earliest golf memory was making a hole-in-one within the first 10 rounds of golf he every played, using a 3-wood from 157 yards.
  • Superstition on the course is to leave his left pocket empty, with all tees and coins in his right pocket only.

Special Interests

  • Bow hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Made it into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt PGA TOUR Canada positions. After finishing 7-under at the end of regulation, earned full first-half-season exemptions with fellow Wisconsin native Thomas Longbella.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Finished T14 at the rain-shortened event at Mission Inn Resort and Club to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut three times. Closed the year No. 105 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments during that circuit’s super season. Missed the cut in both appearances.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the 2019 Horizon League individual champion and was also an HL all-conference second-team pick.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022