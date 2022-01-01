|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
George Kneiser
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
24
AGE
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Birthplace
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Residence
Single
Family
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay 2020, Business Administration
College
2020
Turned Pro
$5,867
Career Earnings
Oconomowoc, WI, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut three times. Closed the year No. 105 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2021 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments during that circuit’s super season. Missed the cut in both appearances.
Amateur Highlights