Personal

Started playing golf competitively as a sophomore in high school.

Played football, basketball, baseball and tennis growing up.

Earliest golf memory was making a hole-in-one within the first 10 rounds of golf he every played, using a 3-wood from 157 yards.

Superstition on the course is to leave his left pocket empty, with all tees and coins in his right pocket only.

Special Interests

Bow hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Made it into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt PGA TOUR Canada positions. After finishing 7-under at the end of regulation, earned full first-half-season exemptions with fellow Wisconsin native Thomas Longbella.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut three times. Closed the year No. 105 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Made it into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt PGA TOUR Canada positions. After finishing 7-under at the end of regulation, earned full first-half-season exemptions with fellow Wisconsin native Thomas Longbella.

2021 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments during that circuit’s super season. Missed the cut in both appearances.

Amateur Highlights

Was the 2019 Horizon League individual champion and was also an HL all-conference second-team pick.

