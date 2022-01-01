JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

2020 PGA TOUR Canada: 2020

International Victories (1)

2022 Dev Series Final

Personal

Graduated from college summa cum laude.

Aspires to catch a marlin and to scuba dive in the Great Barrier Reef.

Has held investment banking and investment management analyst jobs during several summers while in college.

Began playing golf with his father when he was five. Father, who played at Bowdoin College, plays to a 4-handicap.

Was on site at Torrey Pines GC at the 2008 U.S. Open and watched Tiger Woods make the birdie putt that forced the 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate.

He has a golden retriever, his favorite type of dog.

Attended the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park.

He and his sister previously had Lyme disease. He and his parents are involved with the foundation Project Lyme that helps promote awareness for this commonly misdiagnosed and widespread disease.

Special Interests

Fishing, skiing, photography/videography

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Dev Series Final 2022: Shot four rounds in the 60s at El Tigre GC in mid-July, including back-to-back 67s on the weekend to pull ahead and coast to a three-shot victory over Charlie Hillier. The win earned him an exemption onto 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

Shot four rounds in the 60s at El Tigre GC in mid-July, including back-to-back 67s on the weekend to pull ahead and coast to a three-shot victory over Charlie Hillier. The win earned him an exemption onto 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado: A pair of 67s in the second and third rounds, and four par-or-better scores overall at Club El Rincon of Cajica outside Bogota, Colombia, in early June led to a T4 with Matt Gilchrest, Trevor Sluman and Kevin Velo, three shots behind winner Cristóbal Del Solar.

A pair of 67s in the second and third rounds, and four par-or-better scores overall at Club El Rincon of Cajica outside Bogota, Colombia, in early June led to a T4 with Matt Gilchrest, Trevor Sluman and Kevin Velo, three shots behind winner Cristóbal Del Solar. PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status. PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T17 at the CC of Ocala in mid-November in Florida to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in two PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut twice. Closed the year No. 115 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Dev Series Final 2022: Shot four rounds in the 60s at El Tigre GC in mid-July, including back-to-back 67s on the weekend to pull ahead and coast to a three-shot victory over Charlie Hillier. The win earned him an exemption onto 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

Shot four rounds in the 60s at El Tigre GC in mid-July, including back-to-back 67s on the weekend to pull ahead and coast to a three-shot victory over Charlie Hillier. The win earned him an exemption onto 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado: A pair of 67s in the second and third rounds, and four par-or-better scores overall at Club El Rincon of Cajica outside Bogota, Colombia, in early June led to a T4 with Matt Gilchrest, Trevor Sluman and Kevin Velo, three shots behind winner Cristóbal Del Solar.

A pair of 67s in the second and third rounds, and four par-or-better scores overall at Club El Rincon of Cajica outside Bogota, Colombia, in early June led to a T4 with Matt Gilchrest, Trevor Sluman and Kevin Velo, three shots behind winner Cristóbal Del Solar. PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

Finished at 4-under for the tournament to T29 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-March to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status. PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T17 at the CC of Ocala in mid-November in Florida to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2021 Season

Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances and did not appear in any Forme Tour tournaments.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T10 at Callaway Gardens in Georgia in early April. Earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status.

2020 Season

New York State Open: At the New York State Open at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, finished T2 with Jason Caron, two strokes behind winner and Korn Ferry Tour veteran James Nicholas.

At the New York State Open at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, finished T2 with Jason Caron, two strokes behind winner and Korn Ferry Tour veteran James Nicholas. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T38 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Forme Tour.

Finished T38 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Forme Tour. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T31 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Amateur Highlights

Won the 2016 Westchester Amateur at Ardsley CC in his native New York. Defeated Rob Johnson in the 36-hole final, 7 and 6.

Won his lone college tournament, the 2017 Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, defeating Cornell’s Mike Graboyes by two strokes.

Member of Ping’s 2018 and 2019 All-Northeast Region teams.

Was an Academic All-American and Academic All-Ivy League selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE