Jordan Hahn
Full Name
HAWN
Pronunciation
6 ft, 8 in
203 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
25
AGE
Janesville, Wisconsin
Birthplace
Madison, Wisconsin
Residence
Single
Family
University of Wisconsin 2019, Personal Finance
College
2019
Turned Pro
$6,311
Career Earnings
Spring Grove, IL, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
2021 Season
Appeared in five Forme Tour tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-25. Ended the season 77th on the Points List.