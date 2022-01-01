×
Jordan Hahn
Jordan Hahn

Jordan Hahn

United StatesUnited States
Metric
Jordan Hahn

Full Name

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

Personal

  • Holds the record for the lowest single-season and career scoring record in Wisconsin program history. His sister also plays golf at Wisconsin,
  • Outside of golf he enjoys cars and water-sports.
  • His one superstition is he needs to wear Saint Sebastian necklace.
  • His earliest golf memory is playing with his father and uncle.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 1: Began the final round at The Wigwam in early April outside the position where he could earn PGA TOUR Canada status. Shot a 6-under 66 on the final day to improve 23 leaderboard spots, into a T11, for conditional status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA West 1: Began the final round at The Wigwam in early April outside the position where he could earn PGA TOUR Canada status. Shot a 6-under 66 on the final day to improve 23 leaderboard spots, into a T11, for conditional status.

2021 Season

Appeared in five Forme Tour tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-25. Ended the season 77th on the Points List.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022