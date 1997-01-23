×
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
Cole Madey

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

172 lbs

78 kg

Weight

January 23, 1997

Birthday

25

AGE

Iowa City, Iowa

Birthplace

West Linn, Oregon

Residence

Single

Family

UCLA 2019, Economics

College

2019

Turned Pro

$18,323

Career Earnings

West Linn, OR, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022

Personal

  • Is a huge Tiger Woods fan.
  • Earliest golf memory is breaking 70 for the first time with his dad at Pacific Dunes.
  • Favorite golf memory is Tiger Woods' putt on 18 at Torrey Pines for the 2008 U.S. Open win.
  • Older brother Clayton played college golf at the University of California.

Special Interests

  • Playing piano, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo: Held the 18-hole lead in Lima but then stumbled, with a 2-over combined showing over his next two rounds. Rallied on the final day at Los Inkas GC, playing bogey-free, including an eagle-3 at the par-5 eighth hole on his way to a 66 and a T7 with five others.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 1: Was par or better in all three rounds to T10 at the rain-shortened event at Mission Inn Resort and Club with David Pastore, Velten Meyer and Chris Crawford. Entered a four-players-for-three-spots playoff for the final half-season exemptions available. Made par on the first extra hole, with Pastore, to emerge with his status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in one PGA TOUR Canada event, getting to the weekend. Finished the season No. 113 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, making the cut in Mexico.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the Oregon 6A state champion in 2014 and 2015. His high school team won the state title four consecutive years.
  • In 2018, was a member of the Ping All-West region team. Was also an All-Pac-12 Conference second-team member.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022