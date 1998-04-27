|
Guillaume Fanonnel
Full Name
GHEE-oam FAN-uh-nell
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
April 27, 1998
Birthday
24
AGE
Lyon, France
Birthplace
Monroe, Louisiana
Residence
Single
Family
University of Louisiana-Monroe 2020, Business Administration
College
2021
Turned Pro
$16,129
Career Earnings
Lyon, France, France
City Plays From
2022 Season
In all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, made it to the weekend seven times, recording a pair of top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and completed the season No. 43 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
Amateur Highlights