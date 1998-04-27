×
Guillaume Fanonnel
Guillaume Fanonnel

Guillaume Fanonnel

FranceFrance
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
University of Louisiana-Monroe 2020, Business Administration
College
Lyon, France
Birthplace
43
Points Rank (2022)
220
Total Points (2022)
Top 10 Finishes2
Top 10 Finishes (2022)
69.47
Scoring Average (2022)

Performance
RESULTS

April 27, 1998

Birthday

24

AGE

Lyon, France

Birthplace

Monroe, Louisiana

Residence

Single

Family

University of Louisiana-Monroe 2020, Business Administration

College

2021

Turned Pro

$16,129

Career Earnings

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

Personal

  • Earliest golf memory is his dad taking him to the golf course for the first time, at age six.
  • Best golf memory as a fan came watching Rory McIlroy play at the French Open and getting McIlroy to sign his cap.

Special Interests

  • Watching Netflix, crossfit, Crunchyroll anime

Career Highlights

2022 Season

In all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, made it to the weekend seven times, recording a pair of top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and completed the season No. 43 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

  • Fortinet Cup Championship: Played consistent golf all week at the season-ending event at Deer Ridge GC, including a third-round 67 that lifted him to a T8 in Kitchener.
  • CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: Four rounds in the 60s in Minnesota, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses (65-64-67-63), led to a T8 with Myles Creighton and Alexander Herrmann in late-August.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 3: Fired four rounds in the 60s, including opening and closing 68s, that left him alone in third, three shots shy of winner Jacob Bridgeman. His 16-under total earned him PGA TOUR Canada status for the first half of the season.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament USA 2: Finished T25 at the CC of Ocala in mid-November in Florida to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Amateur Highlights

  • Reached as high as No. 4 among Under-18 amateurs in France.
  • Won three consecutive tournaments during college, the Graeme McDowell Invitational, defeating Mason Williams by a shot. A month later, at the Intercollegiate at the Grove in Tennessee, shared top honors with Tyler Gray and Jonathan Parker in the 36-hole tournament. Finished his run in mid-October at the Little Rock Invitational, rolling to a three-shot triumph over Alex Clouse and Caleb Hicks.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2022