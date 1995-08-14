JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PGA TOUR Canada Victories (1)

2018 Season

GolfBC Championship

Personal

His charitable focus is the Special Olympics as he has family members with autism and Down syndrome.

Most people don't know that he is an avid skier.

His superstitions include using the same ball mark during tournament rounds, wearing navy pants and light blue shirts during finals rounds and never washing the grips on his clubs.

His favorite golf memory is volunteering as a standard bearer at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he was 10 years old.

His earliest golf memory is making his first eagle at his first golf tournament when he was 5 years old.

His grandfather, Chuck Melvin, was the Colorado Amateur Player of the Year multiple times.

One of his aspirations is to sail around the world.

Special Interests

Motorcycle riding

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Recorded six top-10s in 44 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the 2020-21 combined season, which saw him finish No. 58 in the regular season points standings. Top performances of the season were T3s at the 2020 and 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Played the weekend at 10-under par with consecutive 5-under 66s and finished T5 with a 9-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.

Played the weekend at 10-under par with consecutive 5-under 66s and finished T5 with a 9-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank. Visit Knoxville Open: Used four rounds of 68 or better to finish T10 at the Visit Knoxville Open.

Used four rounds of 68 or better to finish T10 at the Visit Knoxville Open. Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Shot a final-round 6-under 66 to move from T14 to a T3 finish at 16-under 272 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

2020 Season

Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Spurred by a first-round 64, finished T6 at 19-under 265 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.

Spurred by a first-round 64, finished T6 at 19-under 265 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39. Savannah Golf Championship: Highlighted by a final-round 65, finished the week T3 at the Savannah Golf Championship at 19-under 269.

Highlighted by a final-round 65, finished the week T3 at the Savannah Golf Championship at 19-under 269. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Birdied his first four holes on moving day to put himself in contention before eventually finishing T4 at 6-under 282 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 67 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 22 starts, including a season-best T6 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Finished T93 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Evans Scholars Invitational: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Knoxville Open: Carded weekend rounds of 68-67 to finish T7 at 11-under 273 at the Knoxville Open, the highest finish of his rookie season.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts, recording a win and grabbing five other top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 2 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Picked up his second-consecutive top-five finish, shooting four rounds of 67 or better, including a final-round 64 for the second tournament in a row. Was the only player in the field to make two eagles in a round, accomplishing the feat during the final round on his way to a T2 finish with Jonathan Garrick, two strokes shy of winner Danny Walker.

Picked up his second-consecutive top-five finish, shooting four rounds of 67 or better, including a final-round 64 for the second tournament in a row. Was the only player in the field to make two eagles in a round, accomplishing the feat during the final round on his way to a T2 finish with Jonathan Garrick, two strokes shy of winner Danny Walker. Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Made five birdies on the back nine of the final round to finish within one stroke of a playoff. Made 23 birdies over the course of four days to finish T3, marking his fourth top-five finish of the season.

Made five birdies on the back nine of the final round to finish within one stroke of a playoff. Made 23 birdies over the course of four days to finish T3, marking his fourth top-five finish of the season. Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: On a day when the field stroke average was 72.026 on the par-71 Edmonton Petroleum G&CC, he shot a second-round 64, a full eight strokes better than the field to take the lead at the halfway point. Stumbled to a 1-over 72 in the third round but recovered with a 6-under 65 on the last day to finish third, five shots back. Earned his fourth top-10 of the season and fourth in his last six starts.

On a day when the field stroke average was 72.026 on the par-71 Edmonton Petroleum G&CC, he shot a second-round 64, a full eight strokes better than the field to take the lead at the halfway point. Stumbled to a 1-over 72 in the third round but recovered with a 6-under 65 on the last day to finish third, five shots back. Earned his fourth top-10 of the season and fourth in his last six starts. RBC Canadian Open: In his PGA TOUR debut, qualified for the event at Glen Abbey GC and made the most of the opportunity that came via his top-three position on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit. Opened 67-70 to make the cut then closed 69-71 to T29 with seven others. His $37,742 was the largest of his short pro career.

In his PGA TOUR debut, qualified for the event at Glen Abbey GC and made the most of the opportunity that came via his top-three position on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit. Opened 67-70 to make the cut then closed 69-71 to T29 with seven others. His $37,742 was the largest of his short pro career. Windsor Championship: Began his final round at Ambassador GC by jarring his approach shot on the par-4 first hole for eagle. His 67-67-65-64 performance was his third consecutive top-10. Was a combined 60-under at the three events–and his four scores in the 60s in Windsor improved his overall streak to 12 consecutive sub-par rounds.

Began his final round at Ambassador GC by jarring his approach shot on the par-4 first hole for eagle. His 67-67-65-64 performance was his third consecutive top-10. Was a combined 60-under at the three events–and his four scores in the 60s in Windsor improved his overall streak to 12 consecutive sub-par rounds. Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Despite a first-round 70, fought back with three closing rounds in the mid-60s to finish T9 a week after winning for the first time.

Despite a first-round 70, fought back with three closing rounds in the mid-60s to finish T9 a week after winning for the first time. GolfBC Championship: With his father as his caddie, the newly minted professional played solid and sometimes dominant golf at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in mid-June, celebrating Father's Day in style with a two-shot victory over P.J. Samiere and Zach Wright. After opening 69-67 and sitting at 6-under heading into the weekend, shot a tournament-best, 9-under 62 Saturday to grab a three-shot lead over six players with 18 holes left. A Sunday 66, with a birdie on his final hole to punctuate the week gave him the final margin of victory. Not only was it his first win on the Mackenzie Tour, it was also his first made cut–having missed the weekend in his previous two starts. Played the par-4s for the week in 12-under, a stroke average of 3.73 on those holes.

With his father as his caddie, the newly minted professional played solid and sometimes dominant golf at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in mid-June, celebrating Father's Day in style with a two-shot victory over P.J. Samiere and Zach Wright. After opening 69-67 and sitting at 6-under heading into the weekend, shot a tournament-best, 9-under 62 Saturday to grab a three-shot lead over six players with 18 holes left. A Sunday 66, with a birdie on his final hole to punctuate the week gave him the final margin of victory. Not only was it his first win on the Mackenzie Tour, it was also his first made cut–having missed the weekend in his previous two starts. Played the par-4s for the week in 12-under, a stroke average of 3.73 on those holes. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, with a third-place finish at Wigwam GC in Phoenix. The top-five finish gave him status for the 2018 season.

Amateur Highlights

Played for the University of Arizona from 2014-18. Best season came his senior year as he finished with the second-lowest season scoring average in program history, at 70.4 strokes per round. Won the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, N.M.,

Was named the No. 2 overall recruit in his class by both Golfweek and the AJGA and was one of five worldwide recipients of the Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award in 2014.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE