JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

2019 PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)

2018 Season

Kunming Championship

2019 Season

Zhuzhou Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

(1-0)

2018 Defeated Joseph Gunerman, Callum Tarren, Kunming Championship

Personal

Charity focus is PGA TOUR China Inside Rope Project.

Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar.

Aspirations include traveling and tasting the different foods of the world.

Special Interests

Photography

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Made it into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt PGA TOUR Canada positions. After finishing 7-under at the end of regulation, dropped out of the playoff that saw George Kneiser and Thomas Longbella advance.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut three times. Closed the year No. 111 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 147 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Recorded six made cuts in 16 starts, including a season-best T7 finish in his debut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. At the end of the year, played two events on PGA TOUR Series-China, winning his second career tournament, in Zhuzhou.

Zhuzhou Classic: Won in Zhuzhou in only his second PGA TOUR Series-China start of the season after playing a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. One week after missing the cut in Haikou, fired rounds of 67-69-71-67 for a 14-under total and a one-stroke victory over Canada’s Peter Campbell. The win was significant as it pushed Yeung inside the top 25 on the Order of Merit and earned him an invite to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying tournament second stage.

KC Golf Classic: Led after the first round behind a 7-under 65, one stroke off the course record, before going on to finish T30.

LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned entry to the tournament via a Monday qualifier and made his first Korn Ferry Tour start. Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T7.

2018 Season

Began the PGA TOUR Series-China season without status and turned in a solid campaign that led to a seventh-place Order of Merit finish, thanks to a victory and three other top-10s.

Beijing Championship: Finished in the top-10 for the third time in his last four starts with a T9 finish at the Topwin Golf and CC.

Yantai Championship: His strong play continued in his next start after winning a three-man playoff at the Kunming Championship. Finished with four rounds under par and was an eighth-place finisher.

Kunming Championship: Became the first player from Hong Kong to win a PGA TOUR Series-China event when he made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Joseph Gunerman and Callum Tarren at the Yulongwan GC. After an opening-round, 1-under-par 70, came back with three consecutive rounds of 6-under-par 65. The victory came in just his fifth start on Tour.

Haikou Championship: Back-to-back closing rounds of 2-under-par 70 would help him to a T6 finish.

Amateur Highlights

At the 2013 Monroe Invitational in Pittsford, New York, finished regulation tied with Nicholas Palladino atop the leaderboard. Lost the playoff to Palladino.

Former AJGA first-team All-American.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE