|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Motin Yeung
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
September 21, 1993
Birthday
29
AGE
Beijing, China
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Duke University (2016, Public Policy Studies)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$855,501
Career Earnings
Hong Kong, China
City Plays From
2018 Season
2019 Season
(1-0)
2022 Season
Saw action in nine PGA TOUR Canada events, making the cut three times. Closed the year No. 111 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 147 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Recorded six made cuts in 16 starts, including a season-best T7 finish in his debut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. At the end of the year, played two events on PGA TOUR Series-China, winning his second career tournament, in Zhuzhou.
2018 Season
Began the PGA TOUR Series-China season without status and turned in a solid campaign that led to a seventh-place Order of Merit finish, thanks to a victory and three other top-10s.
Amateur Highlights