KK Limbhasut
KK Limbhasut

KK Limbhasut

ThailandThailand
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of California-Berkeley 2019, Business
College
Bangkok, Thailand
Birthplace
Performance
  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Redshirted one year at California and had five years of schooling at Cal. Was in business school with Collin Morikawa for two years.
  • Moved to southern California when he was 14 to pursue college golf opportunities.
  • Was inspired to start competitive golf after watching (on TV in Thailand) Tiger chip in from the back on 16th green at the Masters and beat Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making one cut. Finished the season tied for No. 140 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2020 Season

  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish T10 at 14-under 270 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Posted 6-under 274 at TPC Sawgrass to finish the week T10, marking the first top-10 of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019