|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
KK Limbhasut
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
January 26, 1996
Birthday
26
AGE
Bangkok, Thailand
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
University of California-Berkeley 2019, Business
College
2019
Turned Pro
$140,239
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Appeared in two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making one cut. Finished the season tied for No. 140 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2020 Season