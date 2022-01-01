Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

2018 Lost to Timothy Crouch, Chris Williams, Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Finished the year No. 164 on the Fortinet Cup standings

2021 Season

In the Korn Ferry Tour super season, played in 38 tournaments, making 18 cuts and recording two top-10s. Completed the campaign No. 99 on the Points List.

AdventHealth Championship: Carded a final-round 64, the low round of the day, on Sunday to rise to a finish of third at the AdventHealth Championship.

Carded a final-round 64, the low round of the day, on Sunday to rise to a finish of third at the AdventHealth Championship. Visit Knoxville Open: Carded weekend rounds of 65-68 to rise to a T10 finish at the Visit Knoxville Open.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25s in 21 starts, including a season-best T12 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 PGA TOUR Canada events, making 11 cuts, recording three runner-up finishes and picking up four other top-10s. Ended the year No. 3 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Made eight birdies during the final round, including two in a row to finish to shoot 66 and play all four rounds in the 60s for the second time of the season. Clinched his place in The Five with the T3 finish.

Made eight birdies during the final round, including two in a row to finish to shoot 66 and play all four rounds in the 60s for the second time of the season. Clinched his place in The Five with the T3 finish. ATB Financial Classic: After a third-round 63, picked up where he left off, with five birdies on his front nine Sunday. Despite faltering down the stretch, still shot a final-round 69 to pick up his Tour-leading sixth top-10 of the season.

After a third-round 63, picked up where he left off, with five birdies on his front nine Sunday. Despite faltering down the stretch, still shot a final-round 69 to pick up his Tour-leading sixth top-10 of the season. RBC Canadian Open: Four under-par rounds (69-71-70-70) led to his T50 finish outside Toronto. It was his first career made PGA TOUR cut in his fourth start.

Four under-par rounds (69-71-70-70) led to his T50 finish outside Toronto. It was his first career made PGA TOUR cut in his fourth start. Windsor Championship: Became the first player in PGA TOUR Canada history to begin a season with five consecutive top-10 finishes when he T8 at the Windsor Championship, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Shot a tournament-tying-best 62 in the third round to enter Sunday three shots off Mark Anguiano's lead. Fired a 4-under 67.

Became the first player in PGA TOUR Canada history to begin a season with five consecutive top-10 finishes when he T8 at the Windsor Championship, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Shot a tournament-tying-best 62 in the third round to enter Sunday three shots off Mark Anguiano's lead. Fired a 4-under 67. Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Set the record for the lowest 36-hole score in Mackenzie Tour history, with a 62 followed by a course-record 61. Played bogey-free golf in three of the four days. Was forced into a playoff with Chris Williams and T.T. Crouch after both made birdie on the par-5 18th. It was his third T2 of the season fourth top-10.

Set the record for the lowest 36-hole score in Mackenzie Tour history, with a 62 followed by a course-record 61. Played bogey-free golf in three of the four days. Was forced into a playoff with Chris Williams and T.T. Crouch after both made birdie on the par-5 18th. It was his third T2 of the season fourth top-10. GolfBC Championship: Continued his strong play to begin the season by recording a second runner-up finish. Opened with a 62 at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna and shared the first-round lead with Mark Anguiano. After a second-round 71, entered the weekend only two strokes behind Jared du Toit's leading pace. Posted a 68-65 weekend to T2 with P.J. Samiere, two shots shy of winner George Cunningham.

Continued his strong play to begin the season by recording a second runner-up finish. Opened with a 62 at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna and shared the first-round lead with Mark Anguiano. After a second-round 71, entered the weekend only two strokes behind Jared du Toit's leading pace. Posted a 68-65 weekend to T2 with P.J. Samiere, two shots shy of winner George Cunningham. Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Followed his opening, runner-up finish in Vancouver with another solid performance in Victoria. Opened with an 8-under 62 to take the lead and took a two-shot advantage into the weekend at Uplands GC. A 3-over 73 derailed his chances at victory, but a nice recovery Sunday with a 2-under 68 left him T6 with Wes Heffernan and Alexander Hicks.

Followed his opening, runner-up finish in Vancouver with another solid performance in Victoria. Opened with an 8-under 62 to take the lead and took a two-shot advantage into the weekend at Uplands GC. A 3-over 73 derailed his chances at victory, but a nice recovery Sunday with a 2-under 68 left him T6 with Wes Heffernan and Alexander Hicks. Freedom 55 Financial Open: Tied for low-round-of-the-tournament honors with his second-round 63. Opened with a 2-under 70 and closed 72-69 at Point Grey G&CC to T2 with Cody Blick, two shots behind winner Jordan Niebrugge.

2017 Season

Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making one cut. Lone weekend showing came in Indiana, at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Also made one PGA TOUR Canada appearance.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE