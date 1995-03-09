Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Qualifying Tournament Finishers 11-40 and Ties (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2017

2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

2018 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PGA TOUR Canada Victories (1)

2018 Season

ATB Financial Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

2018 Lost to Blake Olson, Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval

Personal

Claims to be good at almost any bar sport or game, and has bowled a 300 game.

Earliest golf memory is having putting contests with the (way older) high school kids at his home course.

Walk up song would be "Back to the Hotel" by N2DEEP.

Does not like having multiple tees his pocket.

Special Interests

Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Lake Charles Championship: Rounds of 67-67-66-71 totaled a 13-under 271 and kept him inside the top-10 all four rounds, culminating in a T6 for his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Lake Charles Championship.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Lake Charles Championship: Rounds of 67-67-66-71 totaled a 13-under 271 and kept him inside the top-10 all four rounds, culminating in a T6 for his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Lake Charles Championship.

2021 Season

Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 26th on the Points List.

Forme Open at TPC River's Bend: Got out of the gate slowly at TPC River’s Bend with a 2-under 70 but moved into contention with a 10-under 62. Followed that with a third-round 68 and was five off the pace set by Corey Shaun and Carson Young with 18 holes to play. Tied for low-round-honors in the final round with his 8-under 64 that pushed him into solo third, two strokes behind Shaun’s championship score.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 138 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 17 starts, including a season-best T18 finish at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts, recording a win and three other top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 4 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

San Luis Championship: Played his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament of the year after a summer in Canada. Used a 7-under 65 in the third round and three other sub-par scores to earn the T4 with Harrison Endycott, Eric Steger and Sam Fidone at La Loma Golf.

Played his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament of the year after a summer in Canada. Used a 7-under 65 in the third round and three other sub-par scores to earn the T4 with Harrison Endycott, Eric Steger and Sam Fidone at La Loma Golf. Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Picked up his third top-10 in four events after opening rounds of 65-65 aided him in finishing T9 at the season-ending event.

Picked up his third top-10 in four events after opening rounds of 65-65 aided him in finishing T9 at the season-ending event. Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Set the Elm Ridge course record with an opening-round 63, making five birdies in a row on the front side to shoot 29. Finished the tournament with three more rounds in the 60s before losing in a playoff to Blake Olson. The runner-up finish moved him into The Five on the Order of Merit for the first time of the year.

Set the Elm Ridge course record with an opening-round 63, making five birdies in a row on the front side to shoot 29. Finished the tournament with three more rounds in the 60s before losing in a playoff to Blake Olson. The runner-up finish moved him into The Five on the Order of Merit for the first time of the year. ATB Financial Classic: In a highly contested final round, made six birdies to fire 67, his fourth consecutive round in the 60s, leading to a one-stroke win over Lee Hodges. The triumph was his first professional victory. Used his first career hole-in-one to card a first-round 64, followed by a 65 and a bogey-free 62 in the second and third rounds.

In a highly contested final round, made six birdies to fire 67, his fourth consecutive round in the 60s, leading to a one-stroke win over Lee Hodges. The triumph was his first professional victory. Used his first career hole-in-one to card a first-round 64, followed by a 65 and a bogey-free 62 in the second and third rounds. Windsor Championship: Made five birdies on his back nine Sunday to finish his week with a 5-under 66 and a T8 finish. His third-round 64 at Ambassador GC was his lowest 18-hole score since he shot a 64 to open the 2017 Syncrude Oil Country Championship.

2017 Season

Made his way into the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to two top-10 finishes, concluding the season 39th on the Order of Merit. Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making nine cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished 39th on the final Order of Merit.

National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Notched a T10 in Ottawa, with four under-par rounds, including a 5-under 66 in the opening round.

Notched a T10 in Ottawa, with four under-par rounds, including a 5-under 66 in the opening round. Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Posted a T7 in July, opening with an even-par 70 and then shooting rounds of 65-69-66 to finish at 10-under.

Posted a T7 in July, opening with an even-par 70 and then shooting rounds of 65-69-66 to finish at 10-under. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T29 finish at the British Columbia Q-School.

Amateur Highlights

Former top-10 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Played collegiately for four seasons at University of Washington (2013-17), where he won four times as an individual and garnered three All-Pac 12 Conference honors, earning first-team laurels in 2015 and 2016, and a second-team nod in 2017. Also named an All-America Honorable Mention in 2016.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE