Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

PGA TOUR Canada Victories (2)

2016 Season

SIGA Dakota Dunes Open

2017 Season

Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist

Additional Victories (2)

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

2017 Lost to Patrick Newcomb, Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON

National Teams

2016, 2017 Aruba Cup

Personal

Coffee enthusiast, likes to practice latte-art and barista skills in free time. Befriended a famous barista from his hometown of Dusseldorf, Germany, in the fall of 2018: Dritan Alsela. Learned how to be a barista with him, latte-art, etc...

Father was a professional hockey player in Germany and sister plays collegiate golf at the College of Charleston.

Lists winning German Team Championship in 2011 as most thrilling moment in golf.

Favorite course he's played is Whisper Rock.

Favorite athletes to watch are Tiger Woods and Martin Kaymer.

Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Mark Wahlberg and Martin Kaymer.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded a final-round 65 to rise to a T4 finish at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 98 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T6 at the KC Golf Classic.

KC Golf Classic: Carded rounds of 68-68 on the weekend to finish T6 at 8-under 280 at the KC Golf Classic.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 64 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the KC Golf Classic. Finished at No. 89 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

KC Golf Classic: Carded four sub-70 rounds at the KC Golf Classic to finish T4, the first top-5 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

KC Golf Classic: Carded four sub-70 rounds at the KC Golf Classic to finish T4, the first top-5 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded 66-62-67-69 for a T6 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

North Mississippi Classic: Ended the North Mississippi Classic at T10, picking up the first top-10 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

2017 Season

Finished seventh on the Order of Merit thanks to one win and one runner-up finish, earning an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

Aruba Cup: Competed on a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the Aruba Cup.

Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Finished runner-up in a playoff to Patrick Newcomb at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship, losing to Newcomb's birdie on the fourth extra hole. After a third round 6-under-par 64 put him within striking distance of the lead, he followed suit with a matching 64 in the final round, posting the clubhouse lead at 16-under par before Newcomb caught him and eventually prevailed in a playoff.

Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Earned his second career victory at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open. After holing an improbable pitch shot on the 18th hole to shoot a 7-under 63 in round three, he trailed leader T.J. Vogel by two shots after 54 holes. Took control of the tournament with three straight birdies on holes 10-12 and took a three-stroke advantage by draining a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, eventually hanging on to win by one over Vogel. His win made him the first player to win in back-to-back seasons on the Mackenzie Tour.

Amateur Highlights