Peter Creighton
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
December 18, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Buffalo, New York
Birthplace
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Florida Southern College (2013)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$73,723
Career Earnings
, United States
City Plays From
2021 Season
Saw action in one Forme Tour tournament, making the cut. Closed the year 152nd on the Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 70th on the points list.
2018 Season
Closed the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season 73rd on the Order of Merit after 15 events yielded eight made cuts. Best finish was a T14.
2017 Season
In 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made three cuts with one top-25 performance.
2015 Season
Amateur Highlights