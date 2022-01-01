×
Peter Creighton
Peter Creighton

Peter Creighton

Florida Southern College (2013)
College
Buffalo, New York
Birthplace
Peter Creighton
Peter Creighton
Peter Creighton

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

December 18, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Buffalo, New York

Birthplace

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Florida Southern College (2013)

College

2013

Turned Pro

$73,723

Career Earnings

, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Canada: 2015
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Is an accomplished hockey player. Played on the AA-level Tonawanda Lightning and the AAA-level Depew Saints (2005-08) in the Buffalo, New York, area. Also played for his Canisius High team that reached the New York State Championship semifinals in 2003 an
  • Favorite course he's played is Mountain Top and wants to play Pine Valley in New Jersey.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, brother and Tiger Woods. Favorite pro sports teams are the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.
  • Earliest golf memory was his mom dropping him and his brother off at the golf course as kids and playing all day.
  • Most people don't know that he has his MBA.

Special Interests

  • Boating, outdoor activities

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in one Forme Tour tournament, making the cut. Closed the year 152nd on the Points List.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 70th on the points list.

  • The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Had a pair of 5-under 67s over his final 36 holes to go with his opening 69 to T10 with two others at Auburn University Club in September.

2018 Season

Closed the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season 73rd on the Order of Merit after 15 events yielded eight made cuts. Best finish was a T14.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round of the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, dropping a 3-and-1 decision to Harry Higgs.

2017 Season

In 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made three cuts with one top-25 performance.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T14 finish in Mazatlán in January.

2015 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned Mackenzie Tour conditional status with a T34 at Q-School but did not make any starts.

Amateur Highlights

  • Earned the title at the 2004 New York State Junior. Won the 2005 Buffalo District Golf Association Match Play and was the district's Player of the Year. Was a member of the All-Catholic golf team every year between 2004 and 2007. Was medalist at the 2007

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019