Personal

Loves to fish.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in one PGA TOUR Canada event, the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, making the cut and finishing T44. Closed the year tied for No. 144 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 119 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 23 starts, including a season-best T14 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

2018 Season

Played in five Mackenzie Tour events, making each cut. Recorded a win at the season-opening Freedom 55 Financial Open. Earned one other top-10 finish and ended the season No. 14 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.

Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Made an eagle on the 71st hole of the event to move into the top-10 Turned in four consecutive sub-70 rounds to T8.

Made an eagle on the 71st hole of the event to move into the top-10 Turned in four consecutive sub-70 rounds to T8. Freedom 55 Financial Open: Enjoyed a stellar week in Vancouver at the season-opening event at Point Grey G&CC. Opened with scores of 66-68-66 and took a five-shot lead into the final round. Fired a Sunday, even-par 72 to win by two shots over Cody Blick and Zach Wright.

2017 Season

On the strength of two runner-up finishes, concluded the Mackenzie Tour season ninth on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

Aruba Cup: Was part of a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the Aruba Cup.

Was part of a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the Aruba Cup. Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Opened and closed the tournament with a pair of 5-under-par 67s to finish T12.

Opened and closed the tournament with a pair of 5-under-par 67s to finish T12. Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a T5 finish, where he held a share of the lead on the back nine Sunday before stumbling with a triple bogey on the par-5 12th, eventually finishing two shots back of winner Johnny Ruiz.

Posted a T5 finish, where he held a share of the lead on the back nine Sunday before stumbling with a triple bogey on the par-5 12th, eventually finishing two shots back of winner Johnny Ruiz. Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Highest finish on the circuit was a T8.

Highest finish on the circuit was a T8. U.S. Open: Qualified and was able to compete near his hometown of Mequon, Wis., hitting the first shot of the tournament Thursday morning before making the cut and finishing T35.

Qualified and was able to compete near his hometown of Mequon, Wis., hitting the first shot of the tournament Thursday morning before making the cut and finishing T35. Freedom 55 Financial Open: Produced a solo second place finish at the season-ending tournament. Needing at least a runner-up finish to move inside the top 10 on the Order of Merit and earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, entered Sunday five strokes off the lead and managed a 7-under-par 63 to finish second and move up to ninth on the season-long money total.

Produced a solo second place finish at the season-ending tournament. Needing at least a runner-up finish to move inside the top 10 on the Order of Merit and earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, entered Sunday five strokes off the lead and managed a 7-under-par 63 to finish second and move up to ninth on the season-long money total. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Sebring, FL: Earned status with a T3 finish.

Amateur Highlights

Enjoyed a stellar 2013, capturing the Wisconsin Match Play Championship. Later, captured the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship at Laurel Hill in Virginia. Defeated Michael Kim, I-up, in the finals, earning an invitation to the 2014 Masters Tournament

At the 2015 Open Championship, finished as the low amateur, finishing T6 with Justin Rose, four shots out of the Zach Johnson-Marc Leishman playoff that Johnson won.



