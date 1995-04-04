JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2016

2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2019 Season

60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA (0-1)

2020-21 Lost to Conner Godsey, Banco del Pacifico Open

Personal

Played Barrie Junior Colts AAA hockey until he was 16 years old.

Would like to go on a heli skiing trip with some of the best big mountain skiers in the world.

All of his immediate family competed in either semi-professional or professional sports in their life.

Special Interests

Skiing, hockey, surfing, wakeboarding

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in eight PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend four times. Finished the season No. 62 in the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

In seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, made five cuts, had two runner-up finishes and two additional top-10s to close the season eighth on the Points List.

Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Enjoyed a 71-71-72 start and was in contention late on the back nine at PGA Riviera Maya in July. Was 1-under for the day but two late bogeys, at Nos. 14 and 17, dropped him back, into a T6 with Raul Pereda.

Enjoyed a 71-71-72 start and was in contention late on the back nine at PGA Riviera Maya in July. Was 1-under for the day but two late bogeys, at Nos. 14 and 17, dropped him back, into a T6 with Raul Pereda. Banco del Pacifico Open: Took a four-shot advantage into the final round in Ecuador in late-June. Opened 66-69-65 but posted his worst score of the week, a 1-under 71, Sunday, to fall into a tie at the end of regulation with Conner Godsey. Was in jeopardy of not even forcing a playoff until he made clutch birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to draw even with Godsey, who was already in the clubhouse. In the extra session, knocked his approach shot into the 18th greenside bunker. After getting onto the par-4 green in three, watched as Godsey sank his birdie putt for the victory.

2020 Season

Mexico Open: Played well in defense of the title he won in 2019 but was unable to defend a year ago. Battled Alvaro Ortiz all day Sunday at Estrella del Mar, going 66-67 on the weekend to finish at 20-under and alone in second, three shots shy of Ortiz’s winning score.

Played well in defense of the title he won in 2019 but was unable to defend a year ago. Battled Alvaro Ortiz all day Sunday at Estrella del Mar, going 66-67 on the weekend to finish at 20-under and alone in second, three shots shy of Ortiz’s winning score. Shell Open: Had a consistent week at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica restarted its season after a nine-month layoff. Posted three consecutive 69s and a final-round 68 to T6 with Santiago Gomez. A late double bogey Sunday, at No. 17, kept him from a top-five finish.

2019 Season

Highlight of the year was his win in Mexico’s national open. Had one other top-10 among his nine starts, and he finished 17th on the Order of Merit. Made one additional PGA TOUR Canada start and Monday-qualified into a PGA TOUR event, The Honda Classic (finished 83rd).

Shell Championship: Enjoyed back-to-back 69s on the weekend at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to T10.

Enjoyed back-to-back 69s on the weekend at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to T10. 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Entered the final round of Mexico’s national open five shots behind leaders Matt Ryan and Gustavo Silva. Birdies on three of his first six holes—and a front-nine 29—propelled him into contention, and he continued with a birdie on No. 10. Even a bogey on No. 12 only temporarily slowed him as he finished with a birdie on No. 15. Then for theatrics he drained a 35-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to shoot an 8-under 62 and post at 17-under, a score nobody could touch. Despite having never finished inside the top 20 in an event, his first top-20 was a victory, thanks to the closing 62 preceded by a 64-69-68 start. Defeated Andreas Halvorsen and Silva by two shots.

2018 Season

Despite one of the more remarkable achievements in Tour history—shooting the circuit’s first 59—only made four cuts in six events and recording no top-10s. Best performance was a T22. Finished the year 118th on the Order of Merit.

65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Had one of the more unique tournaments in his career as he established PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history by recording the first 59 in Tour history. Opened the tournament with an 8-over 79 and was just trying to make the cut. Played eight holes Friday before officials suspended play due to darkness. Began his round eagle-eagle-bogey and was 3-under when play ended for the day. Immediately went out and eagled the 18th hole–his ninth hole of the round. Made a birdie at No. 1 and then aced the par-3 second hole for his fourth eagle of the round. That got him to 8-under for the round, moving to 9-under with a birdie at the par-5 third. After three consecutive pars, and knowing he needed at least one more birdie to make the cut, proceeded to birdie his final holes of the round–Nos. 7-9 to shoot the 12-under 59. Couldn't maintain the momentum into the final two rounds, shooting 73-70 on the weekend to T49. Previous-low 18-hole PGA TOUR Latinoamerica round was a 66, at the Molina Cañuelas Championship.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE