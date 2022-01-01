Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2021-22 Season

Estrella del Mar Open 2022

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMÉRICA (0-2)

2014 Lost to Mauricio Azcué, Rick Cochran III, Roberto Díaz, Luciano Dodda, Julián Etulain, Marcelo Rozo, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open

Lost to Mauricio Azcué, Rick Cochran III, Roberto Díaz, Luciano Dodda, Julián Etulain, Marcelo Rozo, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open 2017 Lost to Andreas Halvorsen, Brady Schnell, 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

Personal

Favorite athlete is Ken Griffey, Jr.

Has an identical twin brother.

Favorite pro teams are the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The course he would most like to play is Old Head in Ireland.

Special Interests

Hiking, working out in the gym, spending time on lakes, beach volleyball

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Estrella del Mar Open 2022: Won his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title in impressive fashion, opening with a 9-under 63 at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in Mazatlan in mid-February to take the 18-hole lead. Dropped into a share of second through 36 holes, following a 2-under 70. Held a share of the third-round lead, with Anthony Paolucci and Armando Favela, then turned it on Sunday, making five birdies on his opening nine. Made the turn and eagled No. 10, giving him a cushion he would need. Played his final eight holes in 1-over but held on for a three-shot triumph over Cristobal Del Solar and Mitchell Meissner.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in seven PGA TOUR Canada events, making three cuts. Finished the year tied for 133rd on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Estrella del Mar Open 2022: Won his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title in impressive fashion, opening with a 9-under 63 at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in Mazatlan in mid-February to take the 18-hole lead. Dropped into a share of second through 36 holes, following a 2-under 70. Held a share of the third-round lead, with Anthony Paolucci and Armando Favela, then turned it on Sunday, making five birdies on his opening nine. Made the turn and eagled No. 10, giving him a cushion he would need. Played his final eight holes in 1-over but held on for a three-shot triumph over Cristobal Del Solar and Mitchell Meissner.

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice, including one top-25 showing. After the Korn Ferry Tour season, appeared in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making five cuts and posting two top-25s. Ended the season 53rd on the Points List.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 22nd on the Order of Merit, recording four top-10s in 14 tournaments.

Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Opened with an 8-under 64 to take the first round lead in Lima. Finished the week with three additional sub-par rounds to T8 with Evan Harmeling, four shots behind winner Leandro Marelli.

Opened with an 8-under 64 to take the first round lead in Lima. Finished the week with three additional sub-par rounds to T8 with Evan Harmeling, four shots behind winner Leandro Marelli. 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Overcame a disappointing, third-round, even-par 71 to shoot a 64 to earn the top-10, a T7 at Fazenda Boa Vista.

Overcame a disappointing, third-round, even-par 71 to shoot a 64 to earn the top-10, a T7 at Fazenda Boa Vista. Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Camilo Aguado in 19 holes.

Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Camilo Aguado in 19 holes. 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: After opening 68-62-66 at Tijuana CC in late-May, took a share of the 54-hole lead with Gustavo Silva. Struggled to gain any momentum on the final day, shooting an even-par 70. Drew within one stroke of clubhouse leader Drew Nesbitt with a birdie at No. 15 but then proceeded to bogey his next two holes to fall from contention. Finished T4 with three others.

After opening 68-62-66 at Tijuana CC in late-May, took a share of the 54-hole lead with Gustavo Silva. Struggled to gain any momentum on the final day, shooting an even-par 70. Drew within one stroke of clubhouse leader Drew Nesbitt with a birdie at No. 15 but then proceeded to bogey his next two holes to fall from contention. Finished T4 with three others. Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Jumped into contention with a third-round 65 at Club de Golf Mapocho and played in the final grouping with John Somers and Alex Weiss. Shot a front-nine 32 then fell from the chase with a 1-over 37 on the back nine. Still shot a Sunday 69, good for a T5 with Mito Pereira and Augusto Nunez.

Jumped into contention with a third-round 65 at Club de Golf Mapocho and played in the final grouping with John Somers and Alex Weiss. Shot a front-nine 32 then fell from the chase with a 1-over 37 on the back nine. Still shot a Sunday 69, good for a T5 with Mito Pereira and Augusto Nunez. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Even a final-round 63 was not enough for him to catch medalist Jacob Bergeron at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in late-January. Finished at 22-under after four under-par rounds, good for a solo-second finish that made him fully-exempt for the season's first half of the schedule.

2018 Season

Primarily played on the Korn Ferry Tour, seeing action in 23 tournaments. Only made eight cuts and didn’t post a top-10. Closed the year 125th on the money list. Also saw action in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making three cuts. Posted one top-10, good enough to get him inside the top 100 on the Order of Merit (90th).

2017 Season

Finished at No. 33 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 15 starts.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Carded an 11-under 61 in the final round of the Qualifying Tournament to make it into the top 45.

Carded an 11-under 61 in the final round of the Qualifying Tournament to make it into the top 45. 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Battled all week at the Jockey Club, shooting a final-round 69 to finish regulation tied with Brady Schnell and Andreas Halvorsen. In the extra season, watched Schnell capture the title and the 2018 Open Championship invitation.

Battled all week at the Jockey Club, shooting a final-round 69 to finish regulation tied with Brady Schnell and Andreas Halvorsen. In the extra season, watched Schnell capture the title and the 2018 Open Championship invitation. San Luis Championship: Combined a pair of even-par 72s with a second-round 69 and a closing 68 that left him T6 with Benjamin Alvarado and Hunter Hamrick, two shots out of the Oscar Fraustro-Brad Hopfinger-Carlos Sainz, Jr., playoff that Fraustro won.

Combined a pair of even-par 72s with a second-round 69 and a closing 68 that left him T6 with Benjamin Alvarado and Hunter Hamrick, two shots out of the Oscar Fraustro-Brad Hopfinger-Carlos Sainz, Jr., playoff that Fraustro won. BMW Jamaica Classic: At Cinnamon Hill GC, enjoyed weekend rounds of 67-66 to finish T5 with Brad Brunner, three shots behind winner Jared Wolfe.

At Cinnamon Hill GC, enjoyed weekend rounds of 67-66 to finish T5 with Brad Brunner, three shots behind winner Jared Wolfe. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T5 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.

2016 Season

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with a T27 in Colombia.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 3 of 8 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the Latinoamérica season ranked 67th on the Order of Merit.

Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: His next best finish was T16 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico.

His next best finish was T16 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico. TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: He shared runner-up honors in his first start at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Guadalajara. Finished that event at 17-under 267 to join a seven-man playoff won by Marcelo Rozo.

2013 Season

Played on the eGolf Professional Tour, making 12 cuts in 20 events.

Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Posted eight top-20 finishes, including a win at the Columbia Classic.

Amateur Highlights

While attending Fresno State University, made the all-region team and was also named 2007 team MVP.

Was an Academic All-American in 2009.

Made first team All-Western Athletic Conference in 2009.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE