Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Personal

His earliest golf memory was when he was six years old and made a hole in one from about 80 yards on the 9th hole at Sun Valley GC . His coach picked him up by the ankles and shook him upside down.

He and his wife have known each other since they were 16 and 17, respectively. He proposed in October of 2016 in Whistler, British Colombia, on a getaway after his first season on the Mackenzie Tour.

Was a standard bearer at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Special Interests

Cooking

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in six PGA TOUR Canada events, making two cuts. Finished the year No. 138 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Appeared in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Ended the season 28th on the Points List.

Rolling Green Championship: Had an up-and-down week—especially on the marathon final day at the weather-delayed event in suburban Philadelphia. After shooting a third-round, 7-under 63—tied for low round of the week, stumbled over his final 18 holes, shooting a 4-over 74 to T8 with three others.

Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Could only muster a 73 at Bolingbrook GC in July that dropped him into a T10 with seven others.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 69th on the points list.

The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Fired a final-round 64 at Harbor Hills CC in early October to T10 with five others.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 83 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 23 starts, including a season-best T6 at the LECOM Health Challenge.

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Held the lead after the first round in Omaha, eventually finishing in a tie for ninth. Recorded a double-eagle on the par-5 15th during the first round.

Held the lead after the first round in Omaha, eventually finishing in a tie for ninth. Recorded a double-eagle on the par-5 15th during the first round. LECOM Health Challenge: Posted 18-under 270 for a T6 finish at the LECOM Health Challenge.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE