Byron Meth
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
January 19, 1993
Birthday
29
AGE
San Diego, California
Birthplace
Tempe, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Valentina
Family
University of the Pacific (2015, Finance)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$94,816
Career Earnings
San Diego, CA, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR Canada events, making two cuts. Finished the year No. 138 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2021 Season
Appeared in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Ended the season 28th on the Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 69th on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 83 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 23 starts, including a season-best T6 at the LECOM Health Challenge.