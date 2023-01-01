|
J.T. Griffin
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
May 08, 1987
Birthday
35
AGE
Wilson, North Carolina
Birthplace
Marietta, Georgia
Residence
Mary Kaitlyn (Fiancée); Graham Owen
Family
Georgia Tech 2011, Business
College
2011
Turned Pro
$207,596
Career Earnings
Atlanta, GA, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
In nine PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made it to the weekend in five events, recording two top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and completed the season No. 45 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2021 Season
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 115 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 17 starts, including a season-best solo-fifth at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Amateur Highlights