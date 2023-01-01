JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

2013 PGA TOUR Canada: 2014

2014 Korn Ferry Tour: 2018

Personal

Earliest golf memory is watching the Masters practice round with his father "as a youngster."

His charity focus is dedicated to any children's hospital. He had a little sister, Sarah-Morgan, who died from leukemia when she was 7.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

In nine PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made it to the weekend in five events, recording two top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and completed the season No. 45 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Posted his second top-10 of the season when he shot a final-round, 8-under 63 TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in late-July to T5 with Parker Gillam and Jacob Solomon. ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton: On PGA TOUR Canada in mid-June, shot his second 66 of the week, this time in the final round at Edmonton Petroleum G&CC, to T7 with four others, a jump of 14 scoreboard positions. In the third round, became the fourth player to make an ace at the 13th hole, joining Josh Hart, John Duthie and Noah Woolsey, who all made holes-in-one in the first round.

2021 Season

Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Bounced back from a 3-over 75 with rounds of 67-65-68 to finish T10 at 13-under 275 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

2020 Season

Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes after an opening-round 5-under 67. Finished the week T17 at 8-under 280. El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Carded weekend rounds of 67-69 to finish the week T9 at 9-under 279 at El Bosque Country Club.

Carded weekend rounds of 67-67 to reach 19-under 269 and finish T7 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Panama Championship: Fired a final-round 5-under 65 to finish T10 at 6-under 264 at the Panama Championship.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 115 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 17 starts, including a season-best solo-fifth at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned entry into the LECOM Suncoast Classic in the Monday qualifier before carding a 9-under 63 to lead after the first round and set a new tournament 18-hole record. Shared the 36-hole lead before finishing solo-fifth, the first top-10 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time All American and two-time All ACC.

NC State individual champion 2004 in high school.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE