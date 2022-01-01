No additional profile information available

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

2015 PGA TOUR Canada: 2015

National Teams

2009 Palmer Cup

Personal

Father is veteran golf journalist Gary Van Sickle, currently a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and Golf.com. Mother, Betsy, was formerly sports information director at Marquette.

Attended Pine-Highland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.

Lettered in basketball three years in high school. Pirates' shortstop Neil Walker was a teammate.

Majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communications at Marquette.

If he plays poorly in a certain shirt or pants then they won't make the rotation for a while.

First-tee intro song would be I Love to Play - Jake Trout and the Flounders.

Earliest golf memory was playing golf with his dad at Yale GC at age five and finding a snapped-in-half Wilson driver in the waste can, "my first driver."

If not a pro golfer, would be a sportscaster.

Biggest thrill in golf was joking with Arnold Palmer on the first tee of 2009 Palmer Cup at Cherry Hills CC in Colorado.

Memorable thrill outside golf was hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer in high school to beat his school's archival.

Favorite course played is Oakmont CC (where he won the Western Pennsylvania Junior).

Other favorites include the Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Chargers. Top TV show is "Miami Vice" and his favorite movies are "The Sting" and "Good Will Hunting." Is a big fan of Andrew McMahon and Duncan Sheik (entertainers) and likes the book, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. Favorite athlete is Neil Walker and Milwaukee and Nantucket are cities he enjoys visiting.

Best sporting event attended was the October 2014 Pirates' wild card game loss to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.

Dream foursome would include his dad, Harry Truman and Shooter McGavin.

Not many people know he has a pin in his left arm.

Wife works at the Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game his senior year at Marquette.

Has played almost 500 courses in 34 states.

Worked as a Little League umpire in high school and college.

Remembers getting autographs at the Sprint International in Colorado and thinking how cool it was to get to meet all those players.

Special Interests

Playing and creating board games, music

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend both times. Finished the season No. 107 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2017 Season

Made two appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour but failed to make the cut in either.

2015 Season

Ranked 27th on the Order of Merit.

Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Birdied three of his final four holes at the Cape Breton Open to post the clubhouse lead at 18-under, missing out on a playoff by one to finish solo third.

Birdied three of his final four holes at the Cape Breton Open to post the clubhouse lead at 18-under, missing out on a playoff by one to finish solo third. ATB Financial Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s to T10 at the ATB Financial Classic.

Carded four rounds in the 60s to T10 at the ATB Financial Classic. Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Held the third-round lead at the Staal Foundation Open with a front-nine 30 before finishing T14.

Held the third-round lead at the Staal Foundation Open with a front-nine 30 before finishing T14. Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Finished T20 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open, thanks to a closing-round 64.

2014 Season

Competed on various mini tours throughout the year.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T100 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Opened with a 77 and closed with rounds of 68-69.

2012 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events.

Neediest Kids Championship: Missed the cut at the Neediest Kids Championship.

Missed the cut at the Neediest Kids Championship. Chiquita Classic: Missed the cut at the Chiquita Classic.

2009 Season

Made his first two PGA TOUR starts in July.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: In August, received an invitation as a first-team All-American to play in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, his first Korn Ferry Tour appearance (missed cut).

In August, received an invitation as a first-team All-American to play in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, his first Korn Ferry Tour appearance (missed cut). U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Missed the cut at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.

Amateur Highlights