A number of things

With the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season and Wil Bateman’s Fortinet Cup-winning season now a part of history, here’s a look back at some of the compelling numbers and statistics from the year that was.

PGA TOUR Canada players had to wait until the final tournament of the year to face what was easily the most-difficult course of the 2022 season—Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener, Ontario. The par-70, with the first and 18th holes played as par-5s for the members but reduced to par-4s for the Fortinet Cup Championship, played to more than a stroke over par during the tournament’s 72 holes. The players’ average score for the four days was 71.026. The next-closest course was Woodington Lake Golf Club’s Legend Course, a par-70, that yielded a 71.593 stroke average to the players.

About those two par-4s at Deer Ridge Golf Club: Yes, they finished 1-2 in PGA TOUR Canada’s Toughest Holes category, No. 18 playing at 4.659 strokes on average and No. 2 at 4.612. Deer Ridge’s par-3 sixth hole was the sixth-most-difficult hole this season (3.336).

While Deer Ridge Golf Club had the most-difficult par-4 and par-3, its two par-5s were well down the list of hardest par-5s. TPC Toronto’s No. 9 was the only par-5 this season with an over-par scoring average (5.038) and was the par-5 with the most “others” turned in by players—or, in other words, the most triple bogeys and worse. It saw eight of those scores at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates. Deer Ridge’s two par-5s, No. 12 and No. 3, finished 19th and 21st, respectively, among the 33 par-5s players encountered this season. If you’re looking for a reason why Danny Walker won at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley? He played No. 9 in a cumulative 1-under, with two birdies, a bogey and a par.

As for the easiest hole this season? That was also at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The opening hole of the Heathlands Course, a par-5, is a 515-yarder that ended No. 180 on the list, with a stroke average of 4.246. It edged Gallagher Canyon Golf Club’s par-5 sixth hole (4.249), the course that hosted the GolfBC Championship. Walker birdied No. 1 all four days during his winning week.

The course with the lowest stroke average was also one of the Tour’s most-picturesque—Cragun’s Resort’s Dutch Legacy Course. The par-70 was a full two strokes under par by the time the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens concluded. Its stroke average was 67.885.

While Jake Knapp won the CRMC Championship with a 26-under score of 254, it was not the best score against par this season. That honor belonged to Parker Coody, who steamrolled to an eight-shot win at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, finishing at 27-under. Coody’s margin of victory was not only the largest in that category in 2022 but it tied a PGA TOUR Canada record, as well.

Bateman, the Fortinet Cup champion and Player of the Year, had more birdies than any other player (191), and his margin was not particularly tight. The next-closest player to Bateman was Ian Holt, with 170 birdies.

Besides the Fortinet Cup Points List and Total Birdies, Bateman finished the season leading three additional statistical categories: Money List ($119,920), Par-4 Performance (a cumulative 64-under) and Consecutive Cuts Made (10). Bateman was the only player this season to play in all 10 tournaments and make every cut.

Scott Stevens and Joe Highsmith ended the season tied for the lead for Most Eagles. Each recorded 12 during the year.

Speaking of eagles, there were 10 holes-in-one this season, one off the all-time mark of 11 first established in 2018 and replicated in 2019. Stuart Macdonald aced the 13th hole in the fourth round of the GolfBC Championship, putting him in a select group of eight players with two career PGA TOUR Canada aces (Brad Clapp, Adam Cornelson, Joel Dahmen, Josh Hart, Daniel Mazziotta, Dan McCarthy and Patrick Newcomb).

Every winner this season was in his 20s, with Bateman the oldest (29 years, 10 days) when he won the Fortinet Cup Championship and Noah Goodwin the youngest (22 years, 1 month, 12 days) when he prevailed at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open.

Trent Phillips streak of eight birdies in succession in the second round of the CRMC Championship was the longest such streak of the season. The Tour rookie’s run began as he played Cragun’s Resort’s back nine first. He birdied No. 12 and made it eight in a row before settling for a par-5 at the second hole. He did bounce back with a birdie at No. 3, giving him nine birdies in 10 holes on his way to a 9-under 61.

Not surprisingly, Player of the Year Bateman had the most consecutive rounds at par or better, but it was Highsmith who put on a show, reeling off 16 consecutive under-par rounds as the season wound down. His under-par supremacy began in his final round at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open and ran through the third round of the Fortinet Cup Championship. Of Highsmith’s 16 scores, all of them were in the 60s, and he was a combined 62-under during that stretch.