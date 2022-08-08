Fortinet Cup standings tighten

BLAINVILLE, Quebec—Computer-tabulation technical issues Sunday night caused a delay in PGA TOUR Canada providing updated Fortinet Cup standings following the Québec Open.

With overall leader Danny Walker missing the cut at the Québec Open, the Fortinet Cup race has certainly tightened, with only 57 points separating the top-three players. Walker leads with 720 points, followed by Wil Bateman, 41 points behind. He moved up a spot, from No. 3, with his tie for seventh at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course. Brian Carlson dropped to third, 57 points behind Walker. Québec Open winner Ryan Gerard vaulted into the top five with his victory Sunday, Gerard earned 500 of his total 575 points in one week’s work and is 24 points ahead of No. 5, Scott Stevens.

With six different winners in the Tour’s six tournaments in 2022, Noah Goodwin, triumphant at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open, is the lone champion this season outside the Fortinet Cup’s top five. Goodwin checks in at No. 6, 31 points behind Stevens. Goodwin had a solid first round at the Québec Open, shooting a 1-under 71, but he ultimately withdrew after 18 holes due to injury.

The remainder of the top 10 includes Jake Knapp, Thomas Walsh, Cooper Dossey and Cooper Musselman. Walsh enters the top 10 for the first time despite only playing two tournaments.



In addition to his move into the top five of the Fortinet Cup standings, Gerard, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina, moved from No. 1,831 in the Official World Golf Ranking to his first foray inside the top 1,000, to No. 817.

PGA TOUR Canada introduced the Fortinet Cup earlier this season, and it mirrors the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Through the sponsorship, the Fortinet Cup offers a new (Canadian) $100,000 player bonus pool—with $25,000 to the winner—to the top Fortinet Cup points-winners who earn membership on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 1-ranked player in the standings at the end of the season is eligible to play in every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament. The Fortinet Cup winner will also be exempt into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 RBC Canadian Open. The players finishing in the second-through-fifth positions earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while Korn Ferry Tour benefits are available to those finishing sixth through 10th.