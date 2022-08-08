5 Things We Learned

1. The folks at Québec Golf, the Québec Open host organization, has to be smiling. After the dust settled at the PGA TOUR Canada’s inaugural tournament at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course and its only 2022 visit to the province, six Québécois made the cut, led by Joey Savoie of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, who tied for 13th. The five others were Saint-Georges Max Gilbert (tied for 19th), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu’s Étienne Papineau (tied for 35th), Chateauguay’s Brandon Lacasse (tied for 59th), Pincourt’s Yohann Benson (64th) and Saint-Rémi’s Francis Tanguay (65th).

2. After eight players Monday-qualified into the Québec Open, four turned their weeks into successes. Previously this season, the most qualifiers to make a cut were two, but amateur Viraj Garewal, Chris Crawford, Michael Sakane and Josh Goldenberg all played their way into the tournament then made it to the weekend. Garewal led the way, with his tie-for-19th performance that earned him an invite into PGA TOUR Canada’s next tournament by virtue of his top-20 outing. He’ll play next week in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open in Winnipeg. Unfortunately for Crawford. he missed on an automatic invite to Winnipeg, as well, when he fell from third place through 54 holes into a tie for 24th after a final-day, 4-over 76. Sakane tied for 46th and Josh Goldenberg, like Crawford, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, tied for 66th in his PGA TOUR Canada debut. This season, Harrison Ott’s tie for ninth at the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMB Solutions is still the top performance by a Monday qualifier.

3. Not only was he a Monday qualifier, Viraj Garewal “Mondayed” in as an amateur. The former Davidson College player who has transferred to California’s Santa Clara University for his final collegiate season, is now the owner of the low finish by an amateur this season. Garewal tied for 19th—eclipsing the previous-best, a tie for 31st turned in by Youssef Guezzale in the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open.

4. For the first time in 2022, a PGA TOUR Canada winner didn’t shoot four scores in the 60s on his way to a triumph. In the end, that bit of statistical intrigue didn’t matter to Ryan Gerard. Despite shooting a final-round, 1-over 73 Sunday, Gerard was so superior with his 65-68-66 first three days that he carried a five-stroke advantage into the final round. His par putt on his 72nd hole left him at 1-over for the day but, more importantly, 16-under overall, a score that was good enough for him to walk away with the big trophy as he defeated Thomas Walsh by a stroke.

5. Sudarshan Yellamaraju finally turned in a long-awaited top-10. The 21-year-old, second year pro and native of India who resides in Mississauga, Ontario, improved every day in Québec after opening with an even-par 72 Thursday. Yellamaraju posted scores of 69-68-67 over his final 54 holes to finish alone in sixth place, easily his career-best performance, supplanting his tie for 51st at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates two weeks ago.