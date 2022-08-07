  • FORTINET CUP

    Another wire-to-wire winner as Gerard prevails in Québec

  Ryan Gerard, the former University of North Carolina star, capped off his four rounds by finishing 16-under, winning the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Walsh. Photo by Pixelyst.