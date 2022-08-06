  • FORTINET CUP

    Gerard on cusp of a wire-to-wire win in Québec

  Ryan Gerard is on the cusp of a second wire-to-wire win this season at the Québec Open at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier. He's 17-under after 54 holes and takes a four-shot lead into Sunday's finale.