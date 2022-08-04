  • FORTINET CUP

    Gerard birdies his way to Québec Open lead

  Gerard made eight birdies and had just one bogey in pulling ahead of the field at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier. Starting his day playing the back nine, the 22-year-old made a 20-foot putt on No. 7, the first of back-to-back putts, to close out his round.