    Eagle machine Knapp takes 54-hole lead at CRMC Championship

  Jake Knapp, looking for his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, has a one-shot lead over Trent Phillips (19-under). Conner Godsey and first- and second-round leader Alexander Herrmann are tied for third, at 18-under.