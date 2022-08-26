  • Herrmann stays hot, maintains lead at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

  Alexander Herrmann finished at 17-under after the first two rounds of action in Minnesota. The 27-year-old from Germany capped things off with an eagle on No. 18 to gain a three-shot lead over Highsmith heading to the weekend.