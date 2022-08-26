Herrmann stays hot, maintains lead at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

BRAINERD, Minnesota—Alexander Herrmann didn’t tee off until 2:15 p.m., on Friday. By then, Joe Highsmith was putting on quite a show at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens. Highsmith shot a 63 for the second straight day to take a clubhouse lead for most of the round. However, Herrmann eventually began his round at Cragun’s Legacy Courses and reclaimed his spot on top, shooting a sterling 62 coming after his opening 61. The 27-year-old from Germany finished at 17-under. He capped things off with an eagle on No. 18 to gain a three-shot lead over Highsmith heading to the weekend.

“Everything’s been working well these last couple of days,” Herrmann said. “Not much to complain about. So, yeah, today was another fun day.”

His 61 is the low score of the season, and Herrmann’s 36-hole total of 123 is easily the best halfway-point score this season. Parker Coody was also at 17-under last week in Manitoba, but he took 127 strokes to get there.

Herrmann had seven birdies and the closing eagle against only one bogey Friday, at No. 10, one of only two bogeys through 36 holes.

If not for Herrmann’s heroics, Highsmith’s back-to-back 63s would look pretty good. It does, actually, with only Herrmann outshining him.

“Crazy” was how Highsmith described his second round of PGA TOUR Canada’s second-to-last full-field event of the season. It’s a good feeling, he said, to be alone in second, at 14-under.

“I actually hit quite a few bad shots over the last couple of days,” said Highsmith, who added that he had some “ridiculous” saves. “I definitely got pretty lucky out there.”

Highsmith acknowledged he has to tighten things up in his game. However, “it’s nice to score well and save those shots when you can.

“I also made a couple of super-long putts today, and I holed a bunker shot out that you’re normally not going to do,” Highsmith said. “So, that was nice. But, yeah, the game feels pretty good.”

So good, in fact, that he dodged trouble a couple of times. Highsmith hit the cart path on No. 2 and the ball went 430 yards. He had to use a 4-iron on a hole where he would normally use a driver and then lay up with a 6-iron. His next shot landed in a bunker, where he connected for an eagle.

“That definitely felt like a steal. I picked up at least two shots there,” Highsmith said.

Over the next hour, Highsmith climbed the leaderboard. He fended off several challenges. Trent Philips (11-under) moved into a tie for fifth with a barrage of birdies. He finished with nine, a season-best seven coming in succession on the back nine.

Gavin Hall, Conner Godsey and Thomas Walsh are all tied for third, at 13-under.

Hall moved up the leaderboard with a round that featured eight birdies. He had a streak of four in a row at one point and finished with a 29 on the front nine.

“I played well. My putter saved me,” Hall said. “I didn’t hit the ball very good. I kind of didn’t have too much control of it. But my putter saved me.”

Two players also shot a hole-in-one in the second round, just adding to the excitement of the day. First, Ryan Gerard sunk one early in his round, hitting a gap wedge 141 yards on No. 15. As he started on the back nine, he would have five more birdies in his round before eventually finishing with a 63 on the day to move up nine spots to T6.

Jake Knapp was the second to claim the honor of a hole-in-one in Brainerd, Minnesota on Friday. Off the advice of his caddie, Knapp knew he had to be patient coming down the homestretch at even par. That’s when he birdied No. 16. He then walked up to the 17th and with a nice little chip of his nine iron, the ball one-hopped into the hole. Feeling confident, he went into his final hole and was able to eagle that one as well, with a long putt in front of the fans securing an impressive 5-under in three holes. Knapp finished with a 65 on the day and is currently sitting T9.

Did you know Joe Highsmith joined PGA TOUR Canada in June after finishing 10th in the PGA TOUR University rankings? Highsmith was a member of Pepperdine’s NCAA Championship-winning team in 2021.

Key Information

Canadians who made the cut

Wil Bateman of Edmonton is tied for sixth after two rounds and was one of eight Canadians to make it to the weekend.

Pos. Player Score T6 Wil Bateman 63-65--128 (12-under) T16 Joey Savoie 64-67—131 (9-under) T15 Jared du Toit 65-67—132 (8-under) T28 Etienne Papineau 68-65—133 (7-under) T28 Myles Creighton 65-68—133 (7-under) T28 Stuart Macdonald 68-65—133 (7-under) T37 Michael Blair 64-70—134 (6-under T49 Noah Steele 68-67—135 (5-under)

Fortinet Cup Standings

(Through CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open)

Rank Player Points Second-Round Tournament Pos. 1 Wil Bateman (Canada) 731 T6 2 Danny Walker (U.S.) 720 Missed Cut 3 Brian Carlson (U.S.) 663 Missed Cut 4 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 626 T16 5 Ian Holt (U.S.) 620 T9 6 Ryan Gerard (U.S.) 597 T6 7 Parker Coody (U.S.) 555 T50 8 Noah Goodwin (U.S.) 520 T50 9 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 514 T9 10 Thomas Walsh (U.S.) 508 T3

The cut was at 5-under, with 66 players advancing to the third round. This is the second consecutive week with the cut coming at 5-under.

Thomas Walsh is back in contention, at 13-under and tied for third with 36 holes remaining. After finishing second in consecutive PGA TOUR Canada events, Walsh missed the cut last week in Winnipeg, He said he was “in space” while shooting 2-over in the first round of the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open “If I drive it well, I’ll have plenty of opportunities,” said Walsh, who is 10th in the tight Fortinet Cup standings despite playing in just three tournaments.

There have been just six other hole-in-ones on PGA TOUR Canada thus far in 2022. Those have been shot by Josh Hart, John Duthie, Noah Woolsey, J.T. Griffin, Charles Wang and Luke Schniederjans.

Monday’s qualifiers were reduced from eight to two. The duo to make the cut are Jordan Niebrugge (7-under and tied for 28th) and Devin Morley (5-under, tied for 50th).

Two champions on PGA TOUR Canada this season failed to make the cut. Brian Carlson (Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions) and Danny Walker (Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates). Walker is No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup standings, but he missed his third consecutive cut after making five in succession to start the season. Carlson is No. 3 in the standings, while overall leader Wil Bateman made the cut and is tied for sixth through 36 holes.

Before this week, the lowest round on Tour this season was the 62 by Parker Coody last week in Winnipeg. Through two rounds in Minnesota, that 62 has been equaled or bettered eight times. There have also been 10 63s in the first two rounds.

Player Score Round Trent Phillips 61 Second Round Alexander Herrmann 61 First Round Alexander Herrmann 62 Second Round Conner Godsey 62 First Round Taylor Funk 62 Second Round Yi Cao 62 Second Round Ian Holt 62 Second Round Jake Scott 62 Second Round

Quotable

“I just like keeping the ball in front of me and not really thinking about anything. Just treat each shot the way I should treat it without really bringing anything else into it.” — Alexander Herrmann

“It’s kind of one of those days where everything just feels like it’s going.” — Joe Highsmith

“I rolled that putter really well. I think there was maybe one or two 29s [Thursday], so I knew I was capable of doing that. The greens are so good. If you hit it on line, it’s going to go in.” — Gavin Hall on shooting a 29 on the front nine

“I’ve been driving it well, and that’s kind of key out here. If you drive it well it’s a lot of wedges (for approach shots). You can really get after the par-5s, and the greens are great.” — Thomas Walsh

“It’s a good test of golf. If you’re aggressive and you hit it well, you can definitely take advantage of it.” — Trent Phillips

Second-Round Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 81. Wind NE at 2-4 mph.