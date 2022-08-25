  • FORTINET CUP

    Herrmann holds first-round lead at CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

  Alexander Herrmann of Germany is setting the pace after the first round in Minnesota. He shot a 9-under 61 at the Cragun's Legacy Courses to take a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.