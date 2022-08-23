5 Things We Learned from Manitoba

1. Parker Coody continues the winning family tradition. Coody’s grandfather Charles won the 1971 Masters, one of his three PGA TOUR titles in a 24-year TOUR career that preceded a five-victory PGA TOUR Champions career. In June, Parker helped the University of Texas capture the national championship, with his teammate and twin brother Pierceson. Both players then turned pro, with Pierceson joining the Korn Ferry Tour as the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University rankings. Pierceson won in his third professional start, at the Live and Work in Maine Open. He finished 32nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, the same position he’s in after one event on the Playoffs Points List. The top-25 players at the Playoffs’ conclusion earn 2022-23 PGA TOUR membership. Now, Parker has a new piece of hardware to add to the Coody family trophy case, thanks to his win at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open in just his sixth PGA TOUR Canada start. His 27-under, eight-shot victory matches the largest victory margin in PGA TOUR Canada history (Taylor Pendrith at the 2019 Quebec Open, Lee McCoy at the 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open and Hank Lebioda at the 2017 Quebec Open).

2. There’s a new leader in the race for the Fortinet Cup. With his tie for 14th at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, Wil Bateman climbed into the top position on the Fortinet Cup points list, passing Danny Walker, who missed the cut in Winnipeg. The No. 1 position is a slot Bateman held earlier this season after becoming the first PGA TOUR Canada player to win in his hometown (in Edmonton, at the ATB Financial presented by Volvo Edmonton). Bateman holds an 11-point lead over Walker and is one of three players to make the cut at every PGA TOUR Canada event this season (Ian Holt and Luke Schniederjans the others). How tight is the overall race? The top-five players are all within 111 points of each other.

3. Jeffrey Kan(g) really play. Kang has arguably been one of the most-consistent and competitive PGA TOUR Canada players this season. He hasn’t missed a cut in any tournament he’s played (he skipped the Prince Edward Island Open), and Kang, a USC product and past champion on PGA TOUR Series-China, has finished in the top 10 four times—including a tie for fifth at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open last week. Perhaps even more impressive than his made-cut streak is that his worst finish this season on Tour was still a top-20 performance. He tied for 18th in Tottenham at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open.

4. Trent Phillips and Joe Highsmith picked up right where they left off. After excused absences at the PGA TOUR Canada stop in Quebec, with Phillips playing as a sponsor’s exemption on the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship and Highsmith doing the same at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship, both PGA TOUR U. standouts, Phillips out of the University of Georgia and Highsmith a former Pepperdine star, didn’t miss a step in their return to Canada. At Winnipeg’s Southwood Golf and Country Club, a third-round 64 helped Phillips finish 20th (to go along with the three top-fives he’s already had this year), while Highsmith picked up his third top 10 of the season (a tie for eighth) in just five starts.

5. Scott Stevens got his swagger back. Since becoming the first player to hoist a trophy in victory this season, at the Royal Beach Victoria Open, Stevens has struggled—missing three of four cuts—that left him continuously searching for the game that allowed him to defeat veteran Jake Knapp in thrilling fashion in a sudden-death playoff in Victoria two months ago. Perhaps things have finally turned around for the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native and University of South Carolina alum. Two weeks ago in Quebec, Stevens cracked the top 25 for the first time since Victoria, and a final-round 66 in Winnipeg gave him a tie for eighth and some much-needed momentum heading into the final stretch of the race to the Fortinet Cup.