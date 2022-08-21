  • FORTINET CUP

    Coody overpowers the field for the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open title

  Parker Coody, a 22-year-old rookie, finished at 27-under and prevailed by eight strokes at the seventh PGA TOUR Canada tournament of the 2022 season. His performance tied the record for the largest margin of victory on PGA TOUR Canada, equaling Taylor Pendrith (2019 Quebec Open), Lee McCoy (2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open) and Hank Lebioda (2017 Quebec Open).