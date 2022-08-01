5 things we learned

2. Noah Goodwin also joined a select group with his win. He became the third PGA TOUR University player to triumph as a PGA TOUR Canada player. A year ago, Trevor Werbylo and Turk Pettit, from the first PGA TOUR U. class, both won on the Forme Tour, where PGA TOUR Canada players competed due to the global pandemic. Werbylo went on to earn Forme Tour Player of the Year honors, he is currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and has already locked up his PGA TOUR playing privileges for 2022-23. Goodwin is No. 4 in the current Fortinet Cup standings and is suddenly in a strong position to move to the Korn Ferry Tour next season after beginning the week in 89TH place.

3. Trent Phillips is taking a calculated risk this week. He is currently 10th in the Fortinet Cup standings, thanks, in part, to his third top five in four starts this season, this one a tie for fifth. Instead of heading to Blainville for the sixth tournament of the year, the Quebec Open, the former Georgia college star is taking a PGA TOUR Canada breather and is on his way to North Carolina to play in his second career PGA TOUR tournament. Phillips, a South Carolina native, will close out the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 Regular Season with a playing spot in the Wyndham Championship, courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption. Sedgefield Country Club, the longtime home to the Wyndham Championship, is a place where Phillips feels comfortable. Five years ago, while still a junior player, he won the 2017 AJGA Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield. Phillips’ only other PGA TOUR start came at the 2019 Barracuda Championship while he was still an amateur. He tied for 71st that week. Also in the Wyndham Championship field are eight other former Bulldog golfers: Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd and Greyson Sigg.

4. Holes-in-one are arriving in bunches this season—and they’re isolated to two holes. Through five tournaments, six players have made aces, with two more coming last week, courtesy of China’s Charles Wang and American Luke Schniederjans. They both aced the 16th hole at Woodington Lake in the third round. The other four holes-in-one of 2022 all came at the 13th hole at Edmonton Golf and Country Club—by Josh Hart, John Duthie and Noah Woolsey in the first round and J.T. Griffin in the third.

5. It was an American sweep. The top-10 players on the leaderboard after 72 holes were all from the United States, led by winner Noah Goodwin. The others were Thomas Walsh, Lee Detmer and Cameron Sisk (tied for second), Ian Holt, Danny Walker and Trent Phillips (tied for fifth) and Easton Paxton, Blake Hathcoat and Dylan Meyer (tied for eighth).