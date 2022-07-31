  • FORTINET CUP

    Detmer riding hot play into Quebec

    After three consecutive missed cuts, the Wake Forest grad has turned around his season

  Lee Detmer polished off what would be his career-best PGA TOUR Canada finish at the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open on Sunday, with a birdie on the 18th that earned him a tie for second, with Thomas Walsh and Cameron Sisk. Detmer picked up 208 Fortinet Cup points and moved from No. 60 in the rankings to 14th, cashing a check for $14,933.