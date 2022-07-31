Detmer riding hot play into Quebec

TOTTENHAM, Ontario—Coming down the stretch at the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open on Sunday, Lee Detmer knew he wasn’t going to be able to catch runaway winner Noah Goodwin. That wasn’t about to stop Detmer from trying. The Washington, D.C., native flew the 16th-hole green with his approach shot and wasn’t able to get up and down, making bogey. He then posted what he called a “mediocre bogey” on the next hole. Still fighting, though, Detmer polished off what would be his career-best PGA TOUR Canada finish with a birdie on the 18th that earned him a tie for second, with Thomas Walsh and Cameron Sisk. Detmer picked up 208 Fortinet Cup points and moved from No. 60 in the rankings to 14th, cashing a check for $14,933.

Even with the successful week, Detmer wasn’t taking any time to relish his performance. After signing his scorecard, the fourth-year pro out of Wake Forest was anxious to go meet his mom, Kyra, and his girlfriend, Meryl Fiore, the duo coming here from the Washington, D.C. metro area to make the six-hour drive with Detmer to Blainville for next week’s Quebec Open. He’ll have a small fan club at Club de Golf Le Blainviller’s Heritage Course.

“I played awesome today. I was super solid all day. I’m pretty happy with the result and excited to get to next week,” Detmer said of his 71-67 start followed by a pair of 3-under 68s to finish. “It’s obviously nice to see an awesome result. I think my coach and I have put in a lot of time, and it’s nice to see it start paying off.” Detmer works with John Scott Rattan in Bethesda, Maryland, where Rattan is the Director of Instruction at Congressional Country Club.

Before his college eligibility ended, Detmer earned membership for the 2019 PGA TOUR Canada season at one of the Tour’s Qualifying Tournaments. Once he left Wake Forest and turned pro, he headed north. In that rookie year, Detmer made six cuts in 10 starts to finish 52nd on the Order of Merit that allowed him to maintain his 2020 playing privileges. That’s when things got interesting. Instead of heading back to Canada for his sophomore season, he joined other players playing on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours in the LOCALiQ Series, a set of eight tournaments quickly put together that provided playing and money-making opportunities for those who couldn’t, due to the global pandemic, compete in Canada, Latin America and China, respectively. On the LOCALiQ, Detmer made every cut in the six tournaments he played, a tie for 16th his top performance.

Last year, with issues remaining at the Canada-U.S. border, PGA TOUR Canada players played in the U.S., on the Forme Tour. Detmer played in all eight tournaments and made five cuts. Again, he played well but wasn’t able to break through and contend—his best showing a tie for 18th.

“It’s definitely been a couple of hard years. COVID was interesting. It’s nice to have a place to play,” he said of the definitive nature—finally—of what is 2022 PGA TOUR Canada.

Oddly enough, the solid week Detmer just completed came after he missed three consecutive cuts. Despite that stretch, he felt like his game was close, which, it turns out, it was. At last week’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, he missed the cut by one shot. He opened with a 4-over 75, was 2-over through his first nine of the second round then rallied before eventually falling short.

“I had a nice stretch to finish out the back side in Toronto to miss by one,” he said of his back-nine 30. He clearly put those missed cuts behind him but built on the strong finish at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and moved up the road to Woodington Lake. Detmer will do the same thing next week, as he prepares to head east.

“A new week is a new week. You just try to do your best, and this week was great.”