    Goodwin tops leaderboard in Tottenham

  Noah Goodwin holds a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open. Goodwin shot a 7-under 64 that included two eagles on the back nine to pull ahead of the pack Thursday at the PGA TOUR Canada event.