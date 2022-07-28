Goodwin tops leaderboard in Tottenham

TOTTENHAM, Ontario—Noah Goodwin holds a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open. Goodwin shot a 7-under 64 that included two eagles on the back nine to pull ahead of the pack Thursday at the PGA TOUR Canada event. The sixth stop on the 2022 Tour is taking place at the Woodington Lake Golf Club’s Legends Course.

“I played great all the way around. I didn’t really make any big, glaring mistakes. And if I did, I was able to save par on most of them and then started rolling the putter really, really well,” said Goodwin, who added that the latter is something his game has been lacking. “So that was really nice to see, and I got a few really long ones for eagle to drop.”

The 22-year-old Texan, who played for Southern Methodist, had eagles on Nos. 12 and 17. He birdied four holes on the front nine and wound up with just one bogey on his round.

“It was just one of those days where everything went really, really well,” Goodwin said.

Germany’s Alexander Herrmann has sole possession of second place. He had nine birdies en route to a 6-under 65.

“There’s still room for improvement always,” Hermann said. “But then again, there were so many putts that went in that usually don’t drop. So, I’ll take it. I’m not complaining.”

Herrmann has had a quiet rookie PGA TOUR Canada season since capturing medalist honors at the first Qualifying Tournament, in Weston, Florida, last February. Herrmann has made two cuts in four official starts, but his top performances is only a tie for 40th at the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions. Thursday, Herrmann, who still maintains a home in the Atlanta area after playing collegiately at Georgia State University, posted the 65, which is his low 18-hole score of the season. Herrmann’s previous-low round was a 3-under 67 (Royal Beach Victoria Open) and a 4-under 68 (Prince Edward Island Open).

Alex Fitzpatrick of England is tied with Canada’s Michael Blair for third, two shots off the lead at 5-under. Fitzpatrick’s round featured five birdies and an eagle. Blair recorded seven birdies. That included four in five holes early on.

“I just kept hitting it in makeable spots,” Blair said of his approach shots. “And that was the stretch where they went in.”

No one, however, got off to a stronger start than Parker Gillam. He had eagles on two of his first four holes. Gillam is coming off back-to-back top-10s, his most recent a tie for fifth last week at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates

“I’m pretty happy,” Gillam said. “That was a good start, good score. I can’t complain.”

Gillam finished the round at 4-under. He double-bogeyed the par-3 16th but bounced back with consecutive birdies to finish his day. He’s tied for fifth with Jared du Toit, Joseph Harrison, Jake Knapp, Dylan Meyer. Greyson Porter, Brad Reeves and Fortinet Cup leader Danny Walker, winner of last week’s Osprey Valley Open.

Play continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the champion receiving $36,000 and 500 Fortinet Cop points.

Did you know first-round leader Noah Goodwin has missed the cut at three PGA TOUR Canada stops this season (Victoria, Edmonton and Osprey Valley)? His only weekend of play resulted in a tie for 34th at the Prince Edward Island Open.

Key Information

How the top Canadians fared

There are 42 Canadians in this week’s field. Michael Blair, of Hamilton, and Jared du Toit, of Calgary, are in the top five after the first round. Here’s a look at the 11 players who finished at even-par or better after the first 18 holes.