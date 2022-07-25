5 things we learned

CALEDON, Ontario—The fourth PGA TOUR Canada tournament is in the books, and Tour players are sticking around Ontario for a second consecutive week—for the Sothebys International Realty Canada Ontario Open in Tottenham at the Woodington Lake Legends Course, action getting underway Thursday. Here’s a little of what transpired at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, play ending Sunday.

1. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is beautiful and well-conditioned. It’s also tough, especially when the wind blows. The home of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates is the only PGA TOUR Canada course this season with an over-par scoring average, and you can point to Mother Nature and strong wind as the reason. The par-71 Heathlands Course layout saw an average score of 71.129 last week, close to a half stroke more difficult than the next-toughest 2022 course, Uplands Golf Club, home of the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. While TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley yielded 105 more birdies than Uplands (1,607 to 1,502) and 34 more eagles, it was the bogeys (1,316), double bogeys (193) and dreaded “others”—triple bogeys and worse (36)—that set the course apart primarily due to the wind that blew heavily for three of the four tournament days.

2. College golf talent is deep, and rookies arriving on PGA TOUR Canada are ready to win. Joe Highsmith has proven that. Freshly minted out of Pepperdine, the Washington native already has a playoff loss and a tie for fourth in his first two starts. Highsmith earned his PGA TOUR Canada card by finishing 10th on the PGA TOUR University rankings based on his solid collegiate play. Yet those top-10 PGA TOUR U. players—Alex Fitzpatrick Trent Phillips, Jackson Suber, Noah Goodwin, Parker Coody, Cameron Sisk and Highsmith (Chris Gotterup, Ryan Hall and Aman Gupta did not play last week)—had to take a backseat to other recently turned pros at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. New college graduates Harrison Ott (tied for third), Parker Gillam (tied for fifth) and Kieran Vincent (tied for eighth) all were in contention, and all posted top-10s. In the final PGA TOUR U. rankings, Ott, from Vanderbilt, finished 50th, Gillam, a Wake Forest product, closed in the 45th position and Vincent from Liberty University finished No. 23. They earned their PGA TOUR membership via the Qualifying Tournaments.