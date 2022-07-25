-
-
FORTINET CUP
5 things we learned
-
July 25, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2022
- Myles Creighton's game seems to be trending. Creighton has a tie for fourth and a tie for 13th on his results ledger in his only two PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2022.
CALEDON, Ontario—The fourth PGA TOUR Canada tournament is in the books, and Tour players are sticking around Ontario for a second consecutive week—for the Sothebys International Realty Canada Ontario Open in Tottenham at the Woodington Lake Legends Course, action getting underway Thursday. Here’s a little of what transpired at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, play ending Sunday.
1. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is beautiful and well-conditioned. It’s also tough, especially when the wind blows. The home of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates is the only PGA TOUR Canada course this season with an over-par scoring average, and you can point to Mother Nature and strong wind as the reason. The par-71 Heathlands Course layout saw an average score of 71.129 last week, close to a half stroke more difficult than the next-toughest 2022 course, Uplands Golf Club, home of the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. While TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley yielded 105 more birdies than Uplands (1,607 to 1,502) and 34 more eagles, it was the bogeys (1,316), double bogeys (193) and dreaded “others”—triple bogeys and worse (36)—that set the course apart primarily due to the wind that blew heavily for three of the four tournament days.
2. College golf talent is deep, and rookies arriving on PGA TOUR Canada are ready to win. Joe Highsmith has proven that. Freshly minted out of Pepperdine, the Washington native already has a playoff loss and a tie for fourth in his first two starts. Highsmith earned his PGA TOUR Canada card by finishing 10th on the PGA TOUR University rankings based on his solid collegiate play. Yet those top-10 PGA TOUR U. players—Alex Fitzpatrick Trent Phillips, Jackson Suber, Noah Goodwin, Parker Coody, Cameron Sisk and Highsmith (Chris Gotterup, Ryan Hall and Aman Gupta did not play last week)—had to take a backseat to other recently turned pros at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. New college graduates Harrison Ott (tied for third), Parker Gillam (tied for fifth) and Kieran Vincent (tied for eighth) all were in contention, and all posted top-10s. In the final PGA TOUR U. rankings, Ott, from Vanderbilt, finished 50th, Gillam, a Wake Forest product, closed in the 45th position and Vincent from Liberty University finished No. 23. They earned their PGA TOUR membership via the Qualifying Tournaments.As a recent college graduate, Kieran Vincent is among the many players on the PGA TOUR Canada proving that the talent in college golf is deep. From Liberty University, Vincent, tied for eighth at Osprey Valley and moves up to 20th in the Fortinet Cup standings after his first top-10 finish.
3. Par-5 performance matters. On his way to victory last week, Danny Walker made four birdies in the final round. They all came on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s four par-5s. That’s been Walker’s recipe for success this year. He made 22 birdies last week, with 14 of them coming on the par-5s. Through four tournaments, Walker is tied with Brian Carlson and Highsmith, the trio all tied, each at 32-under par on the par-5s they have played.
4. The list continues to get smaller when it comes to players who have made every cut this season. Prior to the start of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates, 17 players had played all 12 official 2022 rounds. After week four, the number of players who have not missed a cut is now at 10. Not surprisingly, Danny Walker, the Fortinet Cup points leader, is on that list, as is Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, Wil Bateman and Brian Carlson. The others who have kept busy on the weekends are Vincent, Luke Schniederjans, Cooper Dossey, Jake Scott, Ian Holt, Cooper Musselman and Max Sear.
5. Myles Creighton is getting close, and his game seems to be trending. Creighton has a tie for fourth and a tie for 13th on his results ledger in his only two PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2022. The Canadian played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this past season, finishing 30th in the Totalplay Cup standings, that Tour’s answer to the Fortinet Cup. He missed the first two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments as he concluded his season in Latin America, where he finished well, posting a pair of top-10s to close the campaign. Last week outside Toronto, only an opening-round, 2-over 73 prevented the native of Digby, Nova Scotia, from getting in the top-of-the-leaderboard mix. One bad round is an issue Creighton is trying to clean up. At the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship in Tulum, Mexico, the former Radford University player shot a final-round, 4-over 76 to drop into a tie for 10th after beginning the day alone in second, a stroke off the lead.
-
-