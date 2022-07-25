  • FORTINET CUP

    5 things we learned

  • Myles Creighton&apos;s game seems to be trending. Creighton has a tie for fourth and a tie for 13th on his results ledger in his only two PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2022. Myles Creighton's game seems to be trending. Creighton has a tie for fourth and a tie for 13th on his results ledger in his only two PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2022.