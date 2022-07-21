  • FORTINET CUP

    Holt holds early lead at Osprey Valley Open

  In PGA TOUR Canada's first event after a two-week break. Ian Holt was anything but rusty. He simply adapted to the conditions, noting that the wind played a significant role all day.