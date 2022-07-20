  • TPC you soon, starting Thursday

  • This week, at the Heathlands Course, we are marking the first official PGA TOUR Canada event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley since 2019. One-hundred-fifty-six players have descended on the course, with 500 Fortinet Cup points on the line to the winner and another chance to move up in the Fortinet Cup standings. This week, at the Heathlands Course, we are marking the first official PGA TOUR Canada event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley since 2019. One-hundred-fifty-six players have descended on the course, with 500 Fortinet Cup points on the line to the winner and another chance to move up in the Fortinet Cup standings.