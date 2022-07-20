TPC you soon, starting Thursday

CALEDON, Ontario—In 1990, noted architect Doug Carrick began work on a golf course he called Osprey Valley, his first 18 holes named the Heathlands Course. The course had a links-like feel, an inspiration Carrick took from a visit he made to Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland. Carrick’s Canadian creation opened in 1992, and a decade later, he designed 36 more holes at the complex. In the summer of 2018, big things began happening at the Carrick-designed property. On July 19, PGA TOUR Canada came to town, the first round of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates began at a place that two weeks later would become known as . . . TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

That week four years ago, American Tyler McCumber outlasted Michael Gellerman by a stroke to win the inaugural tournament. A year later, France’s Paul Barjon defeated home-country favorite Taylor Pendrith by three shots. Both McCumber and Barjon are current PGA TOUR members. PGA TOUR Canada playing tournaments at the only TPC in the entire country made perfect sense.

While the global pandemic may have halted official PGA TOUR Canada action for the last two seasons, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley has been anything but idle, continually providing players a competitive place to play tournament golf even when playing opportunities weren’t necessarily common. Even with the first official tournament since Barjon’s victory starting Thursday, the course has stayed plenty busy.

In 2020, PGA TOUR Canada held a series of four events in Canada for players living in Canada—two in the western part of the country and a pair on the eastern end. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley hosted the final two tournaments, both at the Heathlands Course, with amateur Laurent Desmarchais winning first and Albert Pistorius taking the second title a week later. A year ago, PGA TOUR Canada again conducted unofficial tournaments, this time eight of them, as PGA TOUR Canada players competed on the Forme Tour in the United States. The goal of the eight tournaments was to continue to provide playing opportunities for Canadians during the pandemic. Noah Steele won last summer here at the Heathlands Course, shooting rounds of 66-65-64-66 to defeat fellow Golf Canada teammate Étienne Papineau by six shots in runaway fashion.

And that brings us to this week at the Heathlands Course, the first official PGA TOUR Canada event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley since 2019. One-hundred-fifty-six players have descended on the course, with 500 Fortinet Cup points on the line to the winner and another chance to move up in the Fortinet Cup standings. Currently, American Brian Carlson holds a 12-point lead over Canadian Wil Bateman, with seven tournaments, including this one, remaining on the schedule.

Steele is more than happy to return, the course bringing back a flood of good memories. He played a practice round Monday and again on Tuesday, and he singled out two Heathlands holes—back-to-backers—that he really likes.

“The ninth hole is a great par-5, with water on the right to an elevated green and a lot of drop offs and deeper bunkers around the green. Then hole 10, the par-3, is a really neat view from the back tee,” said the native of Kingston, Ontario, who played his college golf in the U.S., at Sam Houston State in Texas and serves as a TPC Osprey Valley Ambassador. Steele spoke of his role with the facility.

“When the opportunity was brought up, I was really excited because I knew I wouldn’t have to think too hard about what I loved about the property,” Steele continued. “I came here with Golf Canada for a few of the camps that we had, and I played each of the golf courses. This is a special place to be in the morning and in the evening, when it quiets down. There are a lot of great surroundings and a lot of good people who do a great job with the course. I’m lucky to be part of it.”

Austin Hitt made his PGA TOUR Canada debut two weeks ago at the Prince Edward Island Open after a successful first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He got his first look at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on Monday, playing all 18 holes. He didn’t walk away disappointed. “It’s awesome. It’s way different than [Prince Edward Island], which is cool. Not a lot of trees, obviously, but a lot of wind,” the native of Florida said. “It’s in perfect condition, and everyone is raving about how good it is. There’s room (off the tee), but if you start spraying it a little bit, you can put it in the heather, making it a little more difficult.”

Playing in this week’s 3M Open on the PGA TOUR, coincidentally commenting from another TPC Course—TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota—Barjon thought back to three years ago. “Taylor Pendrith and I had a good battle on the last day. That was a good memory, to both play well. For me it’s a good memory because I won,” he said. “And we both ended up making it on the TOUR.

“All the TPCs have something in common,” continued Barjon, currently 171st in the FedExCup standings. “First of all, they’re all in really good shape, and they’re demanding courses. They build them for that specific purpose, hosting TOUR players in events that are linked to the TOUR, whether it’s PGA TOUR Canada, the Korn Ferry (Tour) and the PGA TOUR here.”

Or PGA TOUR Canada . . . here.