Dossey, Stevens share three-shot lead at the Royal Beach Victoria Open

VICTORIA, British Columbia—Things are still tight at the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. Even so, some separation is taking place at Uplands Golf Club as players battle for the first offering of Fortinet Cup points.

After three rounds, Americans Cooper Dossey and Scott Stevens have pulled away from the pack. They’re tied for the lead, at 13-under. The duo has a three-shot lead over a tightly contested field that includes five golfers at 10-under and 10 at 9-under

“It was a good day. I really got off to a good start ball-striking wise. I actually haven’t been hitting any fairways this week,” said Dossey, who shot a 6-under 64 Saturday. His day included seven birdies and a lone bogey, at No. 6.

Dossey was one shot better than Stevens, who had a 65, to garner a share of the lead despite a double bogey on the 18th hole. Stevens said.

“That brought me back to life a little bit. That was my first over-par hole in the last two rounds,” Stevens said. “So, I’m playing really solid (with) a good opportunity for [Sunday]. But, overall, a really good day.”

The former South Carolina Gamecock was 3-under on Upland Golf Club’s two par-5s, with an eagle at No. 7 and a birdie at the 12th.

Canada’s Chris Crisologo moved into a five-way tie for third-place with a third-round score of 64. An eagle on No. 7 set the pace for a move up 35 spots on the leaderboard.

“I got the putter rolling really well and gave myself a lot of opportunities to capitalize on,” Crisologo said.

American Travis Trace followed two rounds of 68 with a 65. At 9-under, he’s in the hunt as the tournament concludes Sunday, with 500 points going to the winner, giving the champion an early advantage in the Fortinet Cup, the season-long points chase that designates which players will advance to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. Fortinet is also offering a $100,000 pool of bonus money--$25,000 to the points champion—that it will distribute to the season’s best players. Trace, starting his third full season as a PGA TOUR Canada member, would love to be in the Fortinet Cup mix at the end of the season. He’s off to a solid start.

“It was a pretty good day all around, (but it) could have been a little lower. I got some chances on the front. The putts weren’t dropping,” the former University of North Florida player said. “Then I heated up a little bit on the back and (had) some easy birdies.”

Nothing may be easy in the final round. Although Dossey and Stevens have pulled away from the pack, Trace is among a tight cluster of golfers within four strokes of the lead entering the last 18 holes. The closest challengers (trailing by three shots) are Wil Bateman, Crisologo, Eric Lilleboe, Joey Savoie and Davis Shore. Besides Trace, the group right behind those five includes Michael Blair, Justin Doeden, Joe Fryer, Jake Knapp, Cooper Musselman, James Nicholas, Nolan Ray, Isaiah Salinda and Jake Scott.

China’s Yi Cao, who opened the tournament with a pair of 65s to take the lead, wound up shooting a 72 on Saturday. He’s 8-under after 54 holes and tied for 18th, five back of the leaders.

Did you know that the last Canadian to win a PGA TOUR Canada tournament was current PGA TOUR player Taylor Pendrith, at the 2019 Mackenzie Investments Open? He is also the only Canadian to win more than one tournament, winning the 1932ByBateman Open, also in 2019. Other Canadians to win on PGA TOUR Canada since the Tour began in 2013 are Max Gilbert, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Cornelson, Albin Choi, Brad Clapp, Christopher Ross, Ryan Williams, Greg Machtaler and Kevin Spooner.

Key Information

After Friday’s cut, the number of Canadian players in the field was reduced from 38 to 13. Wil Bateman, Chris Crisologo, Joey Savoie and Michael Blair are all within at least three strokes of the lead and in contention to win the tournament Sunday.

Canadians Still in the Field

Pos. Player Score T3 Wil Bateman 67-65-68—200 (10-under) T3 Chris Crisologo 69-67-64—200 (10-under) T3 Joey Savoie 65-66-69—200 (10-under) T8 Michael Blair 63-69-69—201 (9-under) T22 Matthew Kreutz 68-67-68—203 (7-under) T22 Brendan MacDougall 67-67-69—203 (7-under) T22 Max Sear 69-66-68—203 (7-under) T28 Etienne Papineau 66-69-69—204 (6-under) T36 Hugo Bernard 67-68-70—205 (5-under) T36 Jamie Sadlowski 70-64-71—205 (5-under) T39 Jimmy Jones 68-69-69—206 (4-under) T39 Jeevan Sihota 72-64-70—206 (4-under) T56 Riley Wheeldon 69-68-72—209 (1-under)

Scott Stevens isn’t taking anything for granted. He’s the co-leader heading into the final round, but that’s that and he’s leaving it at that. “There are a bunch of guys close to the lead. I think all these guys can win,” Stevens said. “So, really, (I’m) just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy it. It’s a really good opportunity, so anything I can do not to put a lot of pressure on myself. I will just try to enjoy the day and see what happens.”

Apparently there really is no place like home. Chris Crisologo, who is from nearby Vancouver, has enjoyed the familiar surroundings of British Columbia for the PGA TOUR Canada 2022 opener. He shot a 64 in the third round to move into contention, at 10-under, entering Sunday. “It’s exciting. You feel kind of the whole home-crowd atmosphere and all the people out here,” Crisologo said. “It’s nice to have crowds out and have people cheering for you, and you get good shots. So, it’s a lot of fun in my home province, and I’m looking forward to [Sunday].”

It’s more than 3,000 miles from Jacksonville, Florida, to Victoria. Travis Trace learned first-hand how difficult such travel can be. He got delayed for five hours out of his hometown and missed his scheduled connections to the tournament. As such, he arrived in Canada a day later than planned. “It was a little bit of a brutal travel day,” Trace said. “But we’re here and we’re playing well.”

Co-leader Cooper Dossey brought something from Texas with him this week. His caddie is a friend of 12 years. They played junior golf together in Dallas. “We had a good time and made a lot of jokes,” the former Baylor Bear said after the third round. “He’s a great green reader, and I trusted him. I was able to hit the flags and they were going in.”

How easy has the par-5 seventh hole been this week? It has given up 21 eagles in three rounds, although only four players eagled the hole Saturday. Its stroke average was 4.311 Saturday and is 4.401 for the entire week.

This is Eric Lilleboe’s PGA TOUR Canada debut, and he’s made it a successful one. Lilleboe is tied for third with 18 holes remaining. The only quibble over his last two days were bogeys to close each of his nines Saturday, at the par-3 ninth and the par-4 18th. A year ago, Lilleboe played in one Forme Tour tournament, missing the cut in Indiana.

Quotable

“It’s been an awesome week. The course is in perfect shape.” – Scott Stevens

“It was a fun day, and I don’t think I even knew my score, which is not normal for me.” – Cooper Dossey

“I stayed the course and hit good shots and made sure my game plan was set and I made the most of the opportunities.” – Chris Crisologo

“The putter, the first two days, kind of felt a little weird. (It was) a little better today. So, I’m just making sure all my setups are good and the other putts are coming off solid. If I do the same thing [Sunday] and have a couple more drop I should be fine.” – Travis Trace on putting in extra work on the putting green

“Overall I played pretty solid. I kept myself in it.” – Eric Lilleboe

Third-Round Weather: Rain fell off and on all day under overcast conditions. High of 18, with wind SSE at 12-17 kph