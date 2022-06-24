Rain halts play at Elk Ridge Open

WASKESIU LAKE, Saskatchewan—Consistent rainfall plagued the area leading up to this week’s Elk Ridge Open, and when more rain inundated Elk Ridge Resort on Friday, PGA TOUR Canada tournament officials had no choice but to continue the suspension of play from Thursday’s opening round, when officials delayed play twice due to lightning in the area. The golf course has simply taken on too much water, making it impossible to contest a golf tournament. Friday, no player struck a golf shot.

Organizers of the third tournament on the Tour’s Fortinet Cup schedule, in conjunction with the Tour’s competitions staff, is evaluating options while keeping a close eye on the forecast.

“I would have to say we’ve gotten between three and four inches the last couple of days,” said PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Director Matt Delaney. “A lot of rain. The golf course is completely saturated, and it’s unplayable conditions right now. We’re not sure when it’s going to stop raining.

“This rain is probably going to continue on throughout the evening,” Delaney continued, “so what we’re planning on doing is getting up early (Saturday), evaluating the golf course and letting the players know what we’re going to do going forward.”

Delaney said an announcement would come Saturday morning about how the tournament might proceed.