  • FORTINET CUP

    5 things we learned (after the ATB Classic)

  • Following his stirring victory at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton last week, Wil Bateman is No. 685, easily his high-water mark as a professional. Not insignificantly, he is also No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup standings through two of PGA TOUR Canada’s 11 2022 tournaments.Following his stirring victory at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton last week, Wil Bateman is No. 685, easily his high-water mark as a professional. Not insignificantly, he is also No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup standings through two of PGA TOUR Canada’s 11 2022 tournaments.