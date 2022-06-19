  • FORTINET CUP

    Edmonton’s Bateman wins ATB Classic at home

  Edmonton native Wil Bateman prevailed in a three-way playoff with Joe Highsmith and Jorge Villar to win the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton.