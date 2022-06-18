Holt takes a two-shot lead into the weekend

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta—Thanks to a bunch of birdies, Ian Holt managed to drive ahead of the pack at PGA TOUR Canada’s ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. The former Kent State star entered Friday’s second round in a six-way tie for first.

The top of the leaderboard began to thin, especially after Holt went on a run of birdies on the back nine. He improved to 13-under on the day with birdies on the 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th holes, boosting his total for the round to seven when adding scores on No. 3 and No. 4 earlier. The burst left him two strokes ahead of Americans Rhett Rasmussen and Danny Walker at the midway mark.

Things are still quite crowded, though, with Canadians Wil Bateman and Jared du Toit and American Spencer Cross poised to continue contending, at 10-under. Seven players are at 9-under. The group includes Jonathan Harden, Joe Highsmith. Cartier Jenkins, Jeffrey Kang, Trent Phillips, Samuel Saunders and Jorge Villar. Sunday’s winner will earn $36,000 and 500 Fortinet Cup points.

Holt is optimistic about his chances.

“That’s why I’m here. I came here to win,” he said. “I feel good where I’m at right now, physically and mentally and I’m excited.”

The barrage of birdies on the back nine—five in six holes—put him alone in first.

“I just didn’t have a lot of opportunities on the front (nine). I just didn’t roll anything in,” Holt said. “And then I kept hitting it close on the back (nine) and got it to go in the hole.”

Holt, who was pleased with a par save on No. 12, noted that he started hitting it really well and throwing them in. He said his putter was kind of cold on the front and heated up on the back.

Thursday’s other leaders had a variety of success, or lack thereof, in the second round. Besides Rasmussen ending in a tie for second and Saunders slipping into a tie for seventh, there were much more dramatic slides. Brian Carlson and Cooper Musselman dropped to ties at 14th and 16th, respectively. John Duthie plunged to a tie at 36th, finishing at 5-under after shooting a 2-over 73.

Did you know Spencer Cross Monday-qualified into this week’s event and is currently tied for fourth, three shots off the lead? Cross played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.

Key Information

The cut came at 4-under 138, with 62 players advancing to the weekend.

Although Scott Stevens, winner of the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open and currently atop the Fortinet Cup standings, rebounded nicely from his opening, 2-over 73, shooting a second-round 68, he finished 36 holes at 1-under and missed the cut.

Low-round-of-the-day honors belonged to a pair of Americans, Spencer Cross and Jeffrey Kang. Both shot 7-under 64s, tying them with the six players who held a share of the first-round lead after they also opened with 64s. Cross did the bulk of his damage during a stretch at the start of his back nine, when he made five consecutive birdies, starting at No. 2. Cross began his day slowly with a par-bogey-bogey start. His strong run began when he eagled No. 18, his ninth hole of the day, and he played his final 10 holes in 8-under.

How the Canadians are faring

Wil Bateman and Jared DuToit are tied for fourth and remain in contention for the title after two rounds, while 11 others qualified to play on the weekend.