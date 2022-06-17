Six tied for the lead in Edmonton

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta—Blustery wind and rain early in the week gave way to wild first-round action at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. The weather, as it turned out, was almost ideal on Thursday as PGA TOUR Canada’s second tournament of the season got underway at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club.

A clear picture, though, wasn’t in the cards as six players are tied for the lead after 18 holes—all Americans. Brian Carlson, John Duthie, Ian Holt, Cooper Musselman, Rhett Rasmussen and Samuel Saunders sit atop the leaderboard after shooting 7-under scores of 64.

Adding to the tight bunching are several players in close pursuit. Canadians Wil Bateman and Jared du Toit are one stroke back, at 6-under, while seven others (Parker Coody, Ryan Hall, Joe Highsmith, Carter Jenkins, Eric Lilleboe, Luke Schniederjans and Danny Walker) are only two behind.

Among those leading the charge is Carlson. After starting his round on the back nine, the former Purdue University standout caught fire on the front side. He recorded five birdies and an eagle to climb into contention. It was the first time in his career that Carlson had broken 30 over nine holes, finishing with a 29 to end the day.

“I was thinking about it, too,” he said about getting on the final green. “I was kind of nervous even though I’ve been putting pretty good. But, still, when you have a goal in mind and you have to beat (it) and accomplish it.”

Carlson connected on a four-foot putt to seal the deal.

“So, goal accomplished,” he said.

Arriving Monday night and then not being able to play Tuesday because of the inclement conditions, Carlson’s only practice on the course was limited to the back nine Wednesday.

“I’m really astonished that they got this course ready because it wasn’t looking too pretty,” said Carlson, who wrote a thank-you letter to the superintendent.

Among others with impressive play was Duthie, who was one of three players to record a hole-in-one in the round. All the aces came on the par-3 13th hole. Duthie used a wedge on a 120-yard shot that landed 15 feet from the pin. It rolled along a ridge and into the hole.

“I played pretty well all day,” said Duthie.

Confidence was rampant among the leaders.

“I feel I’m in a good spot and I’m going to do my best to play as well as I did today on [Friday],” Rasmussen noted.

Key information

How the Canadians are faring

After one round of play, Wil Bateman and Jared DuToit are representing Canada well. They are tied for seventh at 6-under, just one shot behind the six American leaders. Here is a look at all the Canadians in the field this week.