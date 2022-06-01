Two Tours, one decision

BOGOTA, Colombia—Eight days ago, Austin Hitt was at Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was preparing for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Jalisco Open, and he had a dilemma. He also had a plan, something he definitely needed since Hitt is a member of both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada.

His conundrum? After the tournament in Mexico, he wondered if he should travel here, for the next PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, the Volvo Golf Championship, or head to Canada for the Royal Beach Victoria Open and begin the PGA TOUR Canada season with everybody else?

“It was a little stressful—and it’s a good problem to have—in the sense that it’s hard trying to decide where to go,” Hitt said

After opening with a 2-under 69 in Mexico, Hitt began Friday’s second round tied for 24th but had dropped back and was hovering around the cutline as he made the turn to the back nine.

“I was thinking if I missed the cut, I had already found a pretty cheap flight to get out of Guadalajara. That’s not the best thought to have, but for me I like to have plans in place on both sides and that frees me up to go out and play.”

He felt safer following two back-nine birdies, at Nos. 12 and 15. Then things got dicey when he double-bogeyed the 16th. Hitt was only one shot clear of the line, and on Nos. 17 and 18, he faced the possibility of bogey but was able to get up and down from off the green for pars on both holes. He had cleared his first hurdle, one of the 58 players qualifying for the weekend even though in the first two rounds he said he was enjoying “some of my best ball-striking of the year” before quickly adding “but some of my worst putting.”

Just making the cut didn’t really solve anything, however what Hitt did over his final 36 holes did, making his ultimate decision an easy one. Hitt fired a pair of 5-under 66s to coast up the leaderboard into his final, second-place position, his career-best outing. Although he wasn’t able to put any real pressure on eventual winner José de Jesús Rodríguez, the runner-up performance moved the Florida native from 30th place in Totalplay Cup points to 13th.