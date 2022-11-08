PGA TOUR Canada announces new tournament in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario—PGA TOUR Canada announced Tuesday that PGA TOUR-sanctioned professional golf is returning to the nation’s capital city in 2023, with the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, an official Fortinet Cup tournament. Eagle Creek Golf Club is the host site of the 72-hole medal play event set for July 17-23. While it is the first time Tour players will visit Eagle Creek, the Tour has previously held four tournaments in the city, between 2013 and 2017.

Commissionaires is Canada’s largest, private-sector employer of veterans and Canada’s only national, not-for-profit security organization. Proceeds from the Commissionaires Ottawa Open will benefit Soldier On, a Canadian Armed Forces program that contributes to the recovery of ill and injured CAF members and veterans. Soldier On delivers opportunities and resources through sport, recreational and creative activities.

Captain(N) Paul Guindon (Retired), CEO of Commissionaires Ottawa and a 33-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event. This is an opportunity not only to celebrate the tournament’s return to Ottawa, but we are excited that proceeds are benefiting one of the many important programs managed by Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. It is such a good fit for Commissionaires to align with PGA TOUR Canada to support the courageous women and men who have served our country, and their families, as they adapt, overcome and quite literally ‘soldier on’.”

ClubEG.golf is the tournament’s host organization, and Ottawa Tourism is a major sporting event partner of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open. Soldier On, will be the official charity of the tournament and will provide unique experiences for members of the Soldier On program throughout the summer months.

“It’s with great excitement and pride that we can announce our return to Ottawa as a PGA TOUR Canada host city. We have always had a terrific relationship with our nation’s capital, and to hold the Commissionaires Ottawa Open on such a quality course as Eagle Creek Golf Club only enhances our 2023 Fortinet Cup schedule,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “We will enter 2023 with significant momentum after an exciting 2022 season, and we anticipate another great season with Ottawa golf fans embracing the tournament and our players.”

In 2022, PGA TOUR Canada introduced the Fortinet Cup, a year-long points chase that resembles the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup. Edmonton’s Wil Bateman won the Fortinet Cup and the Tour’s Player of the Year Award, capturing two tournament titles that led to his membership on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. Four other players also earned Korn Ferry Tour membership due to their Fortinet Cup achievement.

“Our inaugural Fortinet Cup season was a genuine success, and we’re pleased that the Commissionaires Ottawa Open will play a huge part in deciding who wins the 2023 Fortinet Cup,” Pritchard continued. “We have all of the key ingredients in place, with Commissionaires as our title sponsor, ClubEG with its extensive knowledge in the market, Eagle Creek, one of Canada’s top-ranked golf courses and a very deserving charity in Soldier On. I couldn’t be more pleased to have these great partners with us.”

“It is an honour to host PGA TOUR Canada at Eagle Creek. We believe the players are in for a real treat, and we are extremely proud of the course and what it offers,” said Dany Lacombe, Regional Director of Operations for ClubLink. Located minutes from Parliament Hill, Eagle Creek is the only Canadian course designed by the late Ken Venturi, a multiple PGA TOUR tournament winner and respected TV commentator who is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Eagle Creek opened in 1991 and features a par-5 finishing hole measured at 573 yards—a dogleg that wraps around a 16-acre lake that provides players risk-reward opportunities and promises an exciting tournament finish.

Past PGA TOUR Canada winners in Ottawa were Greg Machtaler (2014), current PGA TOUR member Sam Ryder (2015), Brock Mackenzie (2016) and Mark Blakefield (2017).

ClubEG.golf, which will run the day-to-day operations of the tournament in conjunction with PGA TOUR Canada, is a golf and social club, where members have access to 50 Ottawa-Gatineau-area golf courses, facilities that offer year-round social and competitive events and have 50,000 golfers that engage with the organization annually.

“ClubEG is looking forward to having PGA TOUR Canada back in Ottawa. With our long list of local events, we are excited to add the Commissionaires Ottawa Open to our roster of tournaments,” said Andy Rajhathy, Tournament Director, Commissionaires Ottawa Open and Vice President ClubEG.golf. “The Ottawa golf community is very involved in the events that support great charities and provide unique experiences for golfers. Eagle Creek is amongst the favourites of many local golfers, and we are confident the players will enjoy the golf course.”