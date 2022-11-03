Final Stage Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Preview

The final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School begins this week in Savannah, Georgia, where the top upcoming players will be competing to determine their priority statuses for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.

PGA TOUR Canada is well-represented in the field of 147, including 33 players who saw action last summer during the inaugural Fortinet Cup.

What’s at stake:



While every player who has made it this far has earned a 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card, there’s still plenty to play for this weekend in Savannah, Georgia. The player who finishes first and wins the Qualifying Tournament earns the right to play in every open 2023 tournament, while those finishing in the second-through-10th positions are guaranteed 12 starts). Finishers 11th through 40th are guaranteed eight tournament starts, while the remainder of the field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

Here’s a look at 10 PGA TOUR Canada alums from the 2022 season to keep an eye on during Final Stage: