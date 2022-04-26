PGA TOUR Canada sets Monday qualifier dates

TORONTO—PGA TOUR Canada’s 10 full-field tournaments on the 2022 schedule will each hold an open-qualifier, the Tour announced. All 10 qualifiers will take place on the Mondays of tournament weeks. Cost of entry, based on current PGA TOUR Canada status, is either (Canadian) $100 for members and $300 for non-members.

Eight entry spots are available at each qualifier, those players filling out the 156-player fields.

“There is so much talent out there, and these Monday qualifiers give players not already in the tournament one last chance to play in one of our PGA TOUR Canada events,” said the Tour’s Executive Director Scott Pritchard. “The landscape is full of players who qualified, finished high enough in the tournament to qualify for the next event. This is another way for players to continue chasing their dreams and getting on the path to the PGA TOUR.”

In PGA TOUR Canada’s last full season, in 2019, 27 of 84 players who Monday-qualified into events made the cut, with Anthony Maccaglia’s tie for second at the Windsor Championship the best showing. P.J. Samiere (2018) and Scott Wolfes (2016) also tied for second after “Mondaying” their way into their respective tournaments.