Late eagle lifts Sear to lead in B.C.

Twenty players broke par in the opening round. Another 10 finished at even-par.

Fifty-eight of the 95 players in the field are Canadians (61 percent). The top-four Canadians are also the top four on the leaderboard (Max Sear, Riley Wheeldon and Jared du Toit, Brendan MacDougall and Jimmy Jones—tied for third with Australia’s Will Barnett).

Riley Wheeldon’s tee shot on the par-3 fourth looked like it might go in the hole before just missing, giving him a no-sweat birdie. “Any time you can just kick it in is nice,” he said.

The only two bogeys Riley Wheeldon made Tuesday came back-to-back holes, starting at No. 7, but he closed his opening nine with a birdie at the ninth. His clean, back-nine scorecard yielded seven pars and two bogeys.

In his only other PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament appearances, Riley Wheeldon has made both starts at Crowne Isle, finishing sixth in 2017 and tying for seventh in 2018—earning status both years.

Jared du Toit has become quite proficient at Qualifying Tournaments. A year after finishing second at the PGA TOUR Canada Q-School in DuPont, Washington, du Toit opened this week’s event with a 4-under 68 that leaves him tied for third. But his Q-School mastery is not simply reserved for Canada. Playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, at that circuit’s 2020 Qualifying Tournament in Mexico, du Toit shot rounds of 67-68-64-67 to win the event. He was also fourth at Q-School in 2018 (68-73-66-65) and added a tie for 22nd in 2019 and a tie for 23rd six months ago, also in Mexico. Counting Tuesday’s 4-under 68, du Toit is a combined 70-under in 21 Q-School rounds split between Canada and Latin America.

Making the turn to the back nine in 3-under, Jimmy Jones wasn’t able to birdie the par-5 10th hole and then bogeyed the 11th. He was again in trouble but ended up making a par save on the 12th after missing the green with his approach. “I think that up and down on 12, I rode the sails, and instead of a couple of bogeys in a row it kept me on a good track for the rest of the day,” Jones said.

In his career, Jared du Toit has appeared in 43 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making 30 cuts and finishing inside the top 10 five times.

Riley Wheeldon’s PGA TOUR Canada career dates to the Tour’s first season—2013. That was the same year he won his lone title, the Syncrude Boreal Open in Fort McMurray, Alberta, where he defeated Lucas Lee by a shot. Wheeldon also spent time on the Canadian Tour prior to the creation of PGA TOUR Canada.

China’s Yi Cao, scheduled to play in the RBC Canadian Open in mid-June by virtue of his Points List title in the four-event series of tournaments in 2020, opened with a 2-under 70 that featured eight pars and a bogey (on No. 9) followed by three birdies on the back nine—on Nos. 10, 15 and 17. The former PGA TOUR Series-China star is tied for ninth.

Quotable

“It was cold and a little rainy on the front (nine), and I settled in when I two-putted for birdie on No. 5. I started hitting a lot of greens and really not getting myself into any trouble.” –Max Sear

“I don’t really see myself grinding too hard after my rounds or getting here too early. It’s more like I’m trying to recover as quickly as I can so I can go for the next round.” –Max Sear

“On the back nine, the wind died down and I took advantage of the scoring conditions.” –Max Sear

“I played smart from there and knew it would be a long week, that the weather would be off and on. I kept the ball in front of me and posted a pretty good score.” –Riley Wheeldon

“I’m enjoying being back in my hometown. I’m trying to keep a strong attitude the whole time and whatever happens happens. The weather is going to be unpredictable, so you really can’t plan for anything.” –Riley Wheeldon

“There are lots of good memories on this course that I can draw from, but there are also lots of changes. I haven’t played here in probably four years. Things are different. It’s not exactly the course I grew up on, but there are enough similarities and a lot that has stayed the same. Playing here since I was seven years onward means there’s a lot of familiarity.” –Riley Wheeldon