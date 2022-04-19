-
Stevens holds lead in weather-delayed Q-School
April 19, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff
- American Scott Stevens was one of only 23 players who finished their rounds Tuesday. (Media/PGA TOUR)
DUPONT, Washington—For a while it appeared PGA TOUR Canada hopefuls wouldn’t even play golf Tuesday. After days of continuous rain, the weather finally broke positively for the 99 players in the Tour’s sixth Qualifying Tournament, and every player at least began their first round before officials called play for the day due to darkness. Of those 23 players who finished their rounds, American Scott Stevens is in the lead. He shot a 4-under 68 and leads Canadian Matthew Kreutz, Australia’s Cameron John and American Otto Black by a shot.
The first round will resume Wednesday morning, weather permitting. A storm is headed toward The Home Course mid-morning. Every player in the field at least started their round, with the final groupings, teeing off at 7:40 p.m., EDT finishing one hole.
Stevens was more than happy with his round after a long day. “The front nine was a little up and down. My first par was on seven,” he said of his bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie start. “The three birdies in a row kind of settled me down and got me some good momentum. I was a little less sporadic on the back. It was a solid day, a solid start to the tournament.”
Kreutz earned conditional PGA TOUR Canada status in 2021 with his tie for 20th at this tournament held at The Home Course, so he’s familiar with the layout. He made two late birdies—on Nos. 16 and 18—to shoot his 69.
Black has made 31 career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and has also seen action on the Korn Ferry Tour. His only year playing on PGA TOUR Canada came in 2017 when he made one cut in three starts. He had a disappointing finish to his day. After bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13, he recovered with birdies and the 14th and 16th, to get to 4-under for the day. Following a par-4 at the 17th, he made a bogey at the par-4 finishing hole.
Like Black, John bogeyed the 18th to fall back to 3-under for his round. His highlight came at No. 16 where he eagled the par-5.
With only nine-hole score reporting, the top player who didn’t complete his round is Zach James, who played his front nine in 4-under.
Did you know the Washington Golf Association and Pacific Northwest Golf Association owns and operates The Home Course? It first hosted a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament a year ago and has also been a site for USGA tournaments. Next year, the course will host the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Key Information
Players in this week’s field come from seven different countries and territories. There are nine Canadians playing this week, and the only Canadians to finish their first rounds were Matthew Kreutz (3-under 69), Blair Hamilton (2-over 74) and Trevor Corner (3-over 75).
To finish his three-birdie streak, Scott Stevens rolled in a 15-footer for birdie after hitting his approach shots on Nos. 2 and 3 close. His good streak came to a close on the fifth hole. Facing a 60-yard approach shot from the middle of the fairway, “I chunked it there,” he said. That led to a bogey. “That was a bad bogey.”
Scott Stevens most recently played on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour. He made three cuts in six appearances, his top performance a tie for 17th at the Visit Knoxville Open in Tennessee. In his three made cuts, his final-round scoring average was an impressive 68.67.
Vernon, British Columbia, native Matthew Kreutz attended Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota, where he played and starred for the Beavers. He has never made an official start in a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament.
In order to get to Washington from Australia, Cameron John had a travel day—or days—that was “a bit nuts,” as he called it. Last week, John flew from Melbourne to Sydney, with the next leg of his journey Sydney to Honolulu. In Sydney, he missed his connection to Hawaii by 20 minutes, forcing him to stay overnight in Sydney. At the airport in Sydney, the airline lost his luggage, but he still got on the plane and traveled to Honolulu, the airline promising it would locate his bags and forward them to Seattle. Fifty hours after starting his trip, he arrived in Washington—still with no luggage. His clubs finally arrived 36 hours after he did, preventing him much practice with his own clubs, John still managed a first-round 69.
Quotable
“It was nice to finally get on the golf course. The weather was perfect. I played well, I hit it really good and gave myself a lot of chances at birdie, which you have to do this week because the greens are a little bumpy right now.” –Scott Stevens
“The course is playing good. It’s definitely wet, but we’re playing lift, clean and place, so that takes care of that.” –Scott Stevens
“You can give yourself a bunch of chances with wedge shots, and the par-5s are pretty reachable.” –Scott Stevens
First-Round Weather
Rain started early in the day, forcing officials to delay the start of the tournament for six hours. Play began at 2 p.m. PDT, with officials halting play due to darkness at 7:45. Wind S at 3-5 mph. High of 54.
